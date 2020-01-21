Unifor president arrested on picket at Co-op refinery paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Dias said he spoke to the police and told them not to escalate the problems, although he could not say what the escalating issues on the part of the police might look like.

About an hour later, the officers returned with tow trucks when things escalated – picketers physically blocked the tow truck to take a U-Haul truck and more than a handful of union members, including Dias, were arrested.

The police later confirmed in a press release that seven picketers were arrested; their names and charges have not yet been released. Shortly after the release was broadcast, officers arrested at least one more picketer.

Dias spoke from the back of the police van: “If they are all going to arrest us, they will have to take many more paddy cars with them.”

Before Dias was arrested, Dias also called on Unifor members of the local population in the province to come to picket lines at the refinery. The union had brought in about 500 members from all over the country on Sunday evening and he said union officials are expected to arrive another 200-250 for Tuesday morning.

After Dias was arrested, the national secretary-treasurer for Unifor spoke with the media.

“I want to express … the indignation on behalf of our union, 315,000 members, that they would dare to arrest our national president here,” said Lana Payne.

Payne said it shows that something is wrong in Regina and Saskatchewan when the police think it’s good to arrest Dias like that. She said she did not believe he was breaking the law and repeated Dias’ reasoning earlier in the day – that a court order was ordered against Unifor Local 594, not the national union.

“I want to be really clear here tonight, as clear as I can be. We are holding this line, we are not going anywhere, “Payne said.

Later Monday evening picketers had a tow truck remove the U-Haul which blocked the entrance of Gate 7 to the fuel plant. Scott Doherty, Dias’ executive assistant, told union members that it was an act of “goodwill” because they agreed to free Dias and others from custody.

The refinery closed union workers on December 5 after the parties were unable to reach a new collective agreement. Pensions are the most important bottleneck in the negotiations.

