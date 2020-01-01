Unifor is accused of violating court orders and destroying trucks at Regina's co-op refinery

Loading...

Some truckers entering and leaving the Regina Co-op refinery accuse Unifor pickets of violating their court decision.

Unifor was ordered last week to stop the union for more than 10 minutes. The timeframe should allow the union to inform drivers of the dispute with the refinery without causing unnecessary or unreasonable delays.

However, the court ruling also said that if the drivers didn't want to hear the information, the union would have to let them pass immediately. Drivers complain that union members detained them for 10 minutes with or without permission.

"Yes, we will continue to hold people down for 10 minutes and give them the information. You don't necessarily have to like or listen to what we say, but it is our right to interpret the law, ”said Scott Doherty, Executive Assistant to the President of Unifor National.

"We will listen to what the judge has to say in the order and we will abide by the law, but we will continue to do what we are allowed to do while we are locked out of co-op. "

Delays are not the only allegation that Unifor accuses. Evan Grant, maintenance manager at Len Grant Trucking, claims Picketer had also vandalized their trucks.

Evan Grant claims Unifor pickets blew up one of his truck's airbags.

Provided that Evan Grant

"We had a couple of airbags and we had a DEF tank that was contaminated, which made for a bad day for the driver who tried to get the truck back and then had to fix it and get it back on the road," said Grant.

"It's just extra stress. It's a different thing for the driver and for us to deal with."

Chad Heibein, owner of Heibeins Transport Ltd. and Co-op's contractor said their drivers found out what they thought were spikes in their tires early Tuesday morning.

"They just loaded and left at the MacDonald Street Terminal in the middle of the night, and when they reached the Cardlock – the Co-Op Cardlock – one of them already had half a flat tire and the other went to sleep and both woke up [ to find them] – artificial, twisted, sharpened metal that was welded together to only let the air out of the tires, ”Heibein described spines found in the tires.

"Driving down the street and the steering wheel falling off the edge basically means that you’re going to dig into the ditch. You know, there’s a rollover, you know, we had 58,000 liters of gasoline. It could be on the ground, Trigger fires, explosions, whatever; very dangerous. "

Chad Heibein, owner of Heibeins Transport Ltd., said this was just one of the few spines found in one of his trucks.

Provided / Chad Heibein

The spines appear to be about three inches long.

The Union denies all allegations.

"There is no accuracy, there is absolutely no evidence for it. We have not had any conversations with the Regina police – I am aware of that anyway – or with anyone else that our members or anyone else in public is anything other than our legal right do to prevent people on the picket line, ”said Doherty.

“We expect things to be done peacefully and legally on pickets and whenever there are work assignments. We assume that this will continue to happen. I don't know anything about these tips or anything else. "

Heibein said he understood the anger of the union, but said that his workers still had a job to do and were looking for a little more respect.

"Of course they are frustrated. It took a long time and we are just in the middle of it," said Heibein.

"We make less money than ever and do twice as much work. We have crazy drivers and everyone is frustrated." I'm just trying to make the best of it, but they make it pretty difficult for me. "

The two sides are in a pension dispute and have been arguing since December 6, 2019.

Doherty said that he has not had any talks since the lockout began, but plans to contact the cooperative negotiator in the new year.

