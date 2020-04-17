Unidentified gunman shoots lifeless 6 Afghan staff at key US foundation

KABUL — An mysterious gunman shot dead six area personnel from the primary American military base north of Afghanistan’s money and wounded three some others, an Afghan official stated Friday.

The 9 employees, all Afghan nationals, have been on their way dwelling late Thursday when a gunman driving a bike opened fire on them about 500 metres (about a quarter mile) from Bagram air base, Parwan provincial governor’s spokeswoman Wahida Shahkar claimed.

Shahkar explained the gunman escaped.

No insurgent groups straight away claimed obligation for the attack but Taliban and Islamic Point out team fighters are energetic in northern places of Afghanistan.

IS claimed duty for firing five rockets from a motor vehicle at Bagram air foundation on April 9 but there had been no casualties.

Shahkar claimed Afghan nationwide security forces commenced an investigation to locate the person who attacked the employees, who provide cleansing solutions at the foundation.

The Afghan govt and Taliban are in the process of exchanging prisoners as part of a peace offer signed by the U.S. and the Taliban on Feb. 29 in Doha.

The release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 govt personnel ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations is a affliction of the U.S.-Taliban deal.

The Involved Press