Unidentified aircraft hit Iraqi militia men in Syria and kill 8 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Iraqi officials identified the eight victims as Iraqi militia hunters, while the Observatory only said the eight were not Syrians, without giving them nationality. The death toll could rise further, officials said, because there were also wounded gunmen, some allegedly in serious circumstances.

Another Iraqi official said the targets belong to the Imam Ali Brigades, a faction supported by Iran within the PMF. The three Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make statements to the media.

Israel has repeatedly hit Iranian targets in Syria in recent years and has warned of a permanent Iranian presence on the border.

Deir Ezzor 24, an activist collective that reports on news in the border region, said the planes hit trucks with weapons and ballistic missile depots in the area. Omar Abu Laila, a Europe-based activist from the eastern Deir el-Zour region of Syria who runs the group, said the attack caused “a huge explosion” that belonged to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The Sound and Picture, another activist collective in the Deir el-Zour area, said that “unidentified planes” hit militia targets in Boukamal. There were no immediate comments from the Syrian authorities.

The US launched military attacks in the area on December 29, killing 25 members of an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia in retaliation for a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that killed an American contractor. The US blamed that attack on an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.

The reported air strikes on Friday came days after an American drone attack killed Iran’s most powerful general after landing at Baghdad airport, furious calls for revenge and escalating tensions on the brink of a total war between the two parties.

Iran responded by firing a barrage of rockets at military bases in Iraq that house American troops. Since then, both parties have indicated that they have distanced themselves from further escalation, but tensions remain high and the area sharp.

In the midst of rising tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a rare visit to Syria this week for talks with President Bashar Assad in Damascus. Russia is an important ally for Assad and provides crucial military and political support during the country’s civil war.

The Friday affected area is the key to a land corridor for Tehran connecting Iran via Iraq and Syria via Lebanon. Friday’s Observatory report claimed that Putin had informed Assad during the visit of an American intention to “close” the lane for good.

Abdul-Zahra reported from Baghdad.

Zeina Karam and Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press