Unhealthy smog swallows Thai capital for over a week

BANGKOK – Unhealthy smog has clogged Bangkok for more than a week as residents of the Thai capital are angry at the ineffectiveness of government measures to address the problem.

As the thick haze covered the city on Monday, the level of pollution rose in some areas around lunchtime to 95 micrograms per cubic meter of PM 2.5 particles, according to the pollution control agency, which described this value as very unhealthy. The maximum level that the government has classified as safe is 50.

PM 2.5 particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs, which can cause both short-term bronchial problems and serious long-term health problems.

Bangkok’s smog crisis results from still air and an excessive amount of ultra-fine dust from vehicle emissions and other activities, Pralong Damrongthai, director general of the pollution control department, said in a press release Monday. He said smog is trapped near the floor by a blanket of warm air, which meteorologists call an inversion.

Bangkok residents are frustrated with the lack of progress in improving the situation. A poll released by the National Development Administration Institute on Sunday showed that 81% of the 1,256 residents surveyed thought the government was ineffective in solving the problem. Only 2.7% of respondents agreed with the government’s efforts.

The Department of Pollution Control released a 52-page national action plan to combat dust pollution problems in October. However, it is unclear how many of the proposed measures may have been implemented. The plan mainly included guidelines for government agencies, but also discussed possible precautions and ways to measure pollutants.

The burning of fields is said to be the main reason for smog outside of Bangkok, although the provinces in the central and northern regions of Thailand are also covered with haze.

Tara Buakamsri of the environmental group Greenpeace said the current situation shows that the government’s strategy is failing.

“They probably think the situation will only last a few days or weeks and then it will be over, so the government has not taken any concrete or long-term measures,” he said.

Tara also said that the official maximum “security level” of PM 2.5 of 50 micrograms per cubic meter over 24 hours was set too high.

“This level cannot protect people’s health,” he said. He called for the maximum security level to be lowered to 35, as is the case in other countries such as the United States.

