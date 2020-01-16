Unhappy Takata Airbag continues as Nissan recalls 346,000 additional vehicles

Nissan is recalling almost 346,000 vehicles worldwide to replace the dangerous bankrupt airbag inflators on the Takata, which is now bankrupt, after agreeing to a settlement in 2015 with U.S. security officials.

The Detroit News reports that the Nissan recall covers certain Maxima 2001-2003, Sentra 2002-2006, Pathfinder 2002-2004 and Versa 2007-2011 models. In addition, the 2001-2004 Infiniti I30 and I35, the 2002-2004 QX4, the 2003-2008 FX35 and FX45 and the 2006-2010 M35 and M45 are involved in the recall.

Most of the vehicles involved in the latter action are in North America, but some also come from Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

The airbag inflators found in the aforementioned Nissan and Infiniti models were developed and used to replace the dangerous ones initially recalled by Takata until a permanent remedy was made. Earlier this month, it was announced that airbag inflators had been supplied to 14 different automakers. Companies such as Ford, Fiat, Chrysler, Honda, Subaru, Ferrari and Mazda have already announced their recalls.

Takata’s defective airbag inflators used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the airbags. This chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too quickly, exploding a metal cartridge and throwing shrapnel into the interior of a car. The replacements designed do not contain ammonium nitrate.

Nissan will notify the owners of the affected vehicles and begin replacing the tires from February 10 at no cost to the owners.