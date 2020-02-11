Unger’s rise to NHL Ironman legend owes much to the beginnings of London

When Garry Unger was 16, he won the Alberta Junior Hockey League score title with his hometown Calgary Buffaloes.

But a prospect of NHL?

He had no idea. This was 1966 and the NHL version was only 24 players at the time.

All he knew was that children like Bobby Orr and Mickey Redmond went directly to the NHL of the Ontario Major Junior Hockey League (the predecessor of the OHL) and, because of where he lived, was automatically owned by Maple Leafs.

“They must have sat down at some point and divided Canada and decided that Calgary belonged to Toronto,” Unger said. ((Famous Leafs bird dog) Bob Davidson was the scout in our area and that was the year in which the Western Hockey League started. But things there were not completed until the summer, so I had already received my release and Bob asked me if I wanted to try the Toronto Marlboros.

Gary Unger (Windsor Star file photo)

“They were, as far as I knew, one of the best junior teams in Canada. I didn’t know if I could make it, but I knew that I wanted to play hockey and that meant traveling. There was no doubt about that fact, so then I left my house and came to Ontario. “

Unger soon discovered that he could keep pace with the Marlies. He also discovered that the majority of the team had already been signed. In fact, the stacked Marlboros would win the Memorial Cup that same season.

“I didn’t know anything about London,” he said laughing. “Turk Broda was the (national) coach and I didn’t know who he was. Every day during the camp he came to me and said, “Do you want to go to London to play?” And I would say to him: “No, I came here to make the Marlboros.” “

He was eventually summoned to GM Jim Gregory’s office.

“Jim would never publicly admit this over the years, but we always had to laugh about it,” Unger recalled. “He said to me:” What do you want to do? “Do you want to go to London or do you want to go home?”

“I loved my family and my friends, but I loved hockey and I think that was a defining moment in my life. I said to him, “I think I’m going to London.”

He led the Nats – who evolved to the Knights – in scoring in 1966-67. He achieved 38 goals and 73 points in just 48 games in his only full season.

On Tuesday he will be initiated as part of the second class of the Don Brankley Hall of Fame (along with Reg Thomas, Brian Bradley, Chris Kelly, Dylan Hunter and retired scout John McDonald) for the Knights Face Guelph, 7:00 PM. at Budweiser Gardens.

“I know how high that team is (among the Hunters) and the number of players that have now come from London is great,” Unger said.

Nineteen former London nationals were eliminated during a ceremony before the start of the London Knights game against the Sarnia Sting in London, Ontario on Friday, January 23, 2015. (DEREK RUTTAN / The London Free Press)

“When I was in the gardens there, we had Turk (who played in 14 seasons for the Leafs) and he was really an old-school coach. He would be in the dressing room when the keeper had a bad period and grabbed the catchy mitt and blocker and the man’s stick. That was when you ate oranges between periods and he went down and let boys shoot oranges at him, honest to God. He was a nice guy. I don’t remember that he screamed or screamed. We just played. I never learned anything. Just go outside and get the puck, try to get it to someone else, and if you have it, throw it in the net. “

That summer, Unger signed a three-way contract with the Leafs. He also hurt his knee water skiing back home.

“I never went to the doctor,” he said. “I just released it and let it go. But that fall was the Leafs camp in Peterborough. The weekend before, I went to visit a buddy who was in the Mounties and stationed in Ottawa. We played basketball in the park, I jumped and my knee locked. I was sent directly to the Toronto hospital and they took out my cartilage. When I finished in October, the Leafs said, “We’re sending you back to London to see what the knee is like.”

Then he got a short chance to play with Darryl Sittler. Unger scored four goals in two games with the Nats, was then recalled to professional ranks and made his NHL debut with Toronto that same season.

“The year I was in London, I went out with Wendy Bibbings,” he said, “and she is the woman who would marry Darryl.”

When Unger started his 16-year NHL career, that was not the end of his relationship with this city.

Beverly, his Edmonton-based girlfriend and future wife, had a soldier for a father and they had some problems at home. So after Unger was traded from Toronto to Detroit, he brought her to London to settle down.

“Dr. Bill Walker was our team dentist (with the Nats) and my wife wanted to become a dental assistant, “Unger said. “I called him and made an appointment and she lived and worked in London for four or five years. Dave Gorman (the first goal scorer in the history of Knights) and I were really good friends. I also brought a few buddies in the summer and they stayed. I was always back and forth from Detroit to London.

“After the hockey season we would leave for the summer, then she would come back. She will come with me (until the introduction) and it is a pretty special place for both of us.”

Former Detroit Red Wing Gary Unger gives a speech after being introduced as the new head coach of the Motor City Mechanics, a new expansion team in the United Hockey League. (Windsor Star file photo)

Unger played 1,105 NHL games and became a star with the St. Louis Blues in the 1970s. He is, of course, best known for his Ironman series of 914 consecutive games played – a record that lasted until Doug Jarvis passed him on December 26, 1986.

“I have a sister (Carol Ann) five years younger who was crippled with polio,” he said. “She was always in a wheelchair, so it was very difficult to feel sorry for myself when I got an injury. I was able to fight through many things, because I always thought of her and she played an important role as I continued. It became a family business. I had high pain resistance and Tommy Woodcock was the trainer in St. Louis and he was great to fix me up. I never just sat on the couch to play a game.

“If I played, I played.”

Unger’s 11-year series ended on December 21, 1979, when the Atlanta Flames coach, Al MacNeil, specifically set him up to stop it in his first game in St. Louis.

“When I got 800, 850 and the big numbers, there was a story every time we went to play somewhere,” Unger recalled. “Al didn’t like that. He thought it was too individual, not from the team. So that’s what happened. I was dressed and on the couch. I had a week to recover from my last injury and my arm felt good. We won 7-2 in the third period and the boys were arguing about their service, and everyone in the building knew I hadn’t been on the ice and the crowd in St. Louis screamed and screamed, and I said to the boys: “I’m not going – he’ll just give me a bench for the next game. That’s what he wants to do.”

When there were about 90 seconds left, Unger was in the middle of the bank in Atlanta and a Blues and Flames player collided in front of him.

“The sticks flew up and we all jumped to get out of the way,” he said, “and MacNeil thought I was going over the boards, so he grabbed me and hung up on me while people screamed and screamed to let me up the ice. ‘

“I never spoke to him about it,” he said. “You are the coach, you do what you want. I have a strong Christian faith and I believe in forgiveness and I don’t let such things touch you. My mother, my sister, everyone was upset. I lived on the farm in St. Louis and remembered that I had stayed home that Christmas. I got up very early the next morning, saddled my horse up and it was a blue sky day and really cold and went for a ride and started to think. “What really happened here? My family is still solid. We have never had a car accident. Nobody’s been killed. So what, I missed a hockey game. Big deal. That was the end for me. I never thought about it again. “

He started coaching in the small professional competitions. Now the 72-year-old lives in one of the most beautiful cities in Canada. He is a mentor coach for the Banff Hockey Academy at home in Alberta.

“I’m the bus driver,” he jokes. “Well not really. It’s the type for 15 passengers.”

A few weeks ago he went back to St. Louis for the NHL all-star game and had the time of his life.

“I must have signed 10,000 signatures and I played 40 years ago,” he said. “I can’t believe people even knew I was playing there. I enjoy meeting people who told me they wear No.7 because I did. One thing I never wanted was that the game would change me. I wanted to stay normal, I always enjoyed it.

“Whatever the game throws at you, just grab it and smile.”

[email protected]

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

DON BRANKLEY HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

Five knights who accompany Garry Unger in the 2020 class on Tuesday at Budweiser Gardens