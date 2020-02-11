Unexpected details! Karol G was carelessly surprised and her eyes said it all

Karol G

The Colombian and the evil eye that causes a sensation on Instagram.

It is noted that Karol G was surprised by the camera during a rehearsal because the two photos suggest this due to their natural look and reaction.

The Colombian interpreter already knows that nobody wants to miss a single move from him and how to perform better than a deadly look in front of all internet users.

For this reason, the talented singer There are so many followers every day because their charm is not only based on their silhouette, but their personality falls in love with many.

Afterwards and as always the two best photos of the renowned artist During the rehearsal, the rehearsal had to go to Instagram, where it was all the rage.

So much for the picture of the celebrity paisa has more than 1 million digital hearts that immediately floated on their Instagram profile in response to the postcards.

Karol is at a very important moment in her life when she is recognized by everyone and always looks unstoppable.

We already know that Karol G lives in the power of a tsunami, but right now her heart belongs to Anuel AA, but in the digital world a large part of him belongs to all her lovers.

