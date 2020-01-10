Unemployment in the metropolitan region stable at 4.4% in December

Loading...

Unemployment in the main region rose to 4.4 percent in November.

The unemployment rate of the main region remained stable at 4.4 percent in December versus November.

Employment decreased by 1,600, but the size of the labor force, including job seekers, fell by almost the same amount.

Every drop in employment was on the side of Gatineau, where the unemployment rate was five percent, compared to 4.7 percent in November.

On the Ottawa side, the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent last month.

In December there was little change in the individual sectors of the capital’s labor market.

There were losses in professional services (lower 2,600), construction (1,800) and media & culture (2,200).

These were partly offset by a gain in education (up to 1,600) and hotels / restaurants (1,000).

Nationally, Statistics Canada says the economy added 35,200 jobs in December and the national unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent.

