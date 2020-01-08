Loading...

Comfort food is not always hot, palatable and comfortable. Sometimes it’s a little spicy. Maybe even crazy. This is especially true in pop culture.

There are few pleasures superior to a batshit action movie. We operate in a different world from the rewards derived from an objectively good cinema. Grandma’s grilled cheese is in a different culinary world from the 11-course tasting menu at Eleven Madison Park, but both inspire joy.

In the same vein, I hope you are overtaken by your competitors at the Oscars – there are many great films at the moment – but I also hope that you will see Underwater in the cinema. It’s scandalous. It’s exciting. It could actually be bad. I liked it.

At its heart, Underwater is one of those great theme park movies (Eat Deep, Martin Scorsese) like Backdraft or Armageddon. You know the type: the cheese-tasting epics where movie stars show superhuman tenacity to navigate in an incessant glove of obstacles anything that could go wrong, while production designers and producers of effects manifest their wildest dreams.

There are so many disturbing and delicious things to discuss with Underwater, as there is when there is a bad-good-movie like this. The January action / horror / thriller release is a particularly special kind of film.

Directed by William Eubank, the film centers on a small group of aquatic researchers who are the only survivors of a disturbance that decimates their submerged laboratory. Their only shot at life is a dangerous ride across the dark ocean floor, seven miles below the ocean surface, to an abandoned platform that hopefully still has gondolas. functional evacuation.

Oh, they are also hunted by mythical sea-eating monsters of men. It’s a creature of survival under the sea. Kristen Stewart stars! (The same goes for disgraced comedian T.J. Miller. The “WTF” of all this is not limited to thrills on the screen. More on that later.)

There is some dizziness in this kind of film as an inevitable catastrophe looms, the audience of the main event expects the tortured joy of a child who waits for Santa Claus to close the parade for the day of Macy’s Thanksgiving. Bring destruction, death and chaos! Underwater delivers with a nifty bag of stuff.

On the one hand, its opening moment is a captivating sequence of action in which the submerged workstation has a breach of water and Nora, Stewart’s electrical engineer, finds himself brushing his teeth for a second and the next flees from precipitating water cannon shots, the collapse of the infrastructure and the fraying of the wires which spit sparks.

You are catapulted into the pressure cooker of the film’s suspense, and Eubank does not give up, to the culmination of the CGI show: the predestined confrontation between Nora and the supreme monster.

In some ways, these are all familiar B movie stuff.

There is the shameless ambition “we’re just going to try to make Alien” that distresses the genre. There is the fear of jumping. There is violent madness – apparently seven miles under the sea, the pressure makes people explode? – and misogynistic madness; it’s amazing how much of her filming time in a real ocean shows Kristen Stewart in underwear.

But there are also underwater things that are undeniably high.

The design of the production is excellent, each piece containing a chaotic labyrinth of corridors so labyrinthine that it bypasses comic madness and becomes properly intense. Cinematography in low light when the characters travel through the water and face the monsters does wonders to calm the horror, even basing the film on some sort of disturbing theologism: what happens when humans get go to a part of the world where they were? never wanted to be?

It’s a pleasure as always to see Kristen Stewart in a leading role like this. With a bleached hairstyle and cut, as attractive as they are, so often to show off her ripped physique, there is an obvious Ellen Ripley motif that everyone is looking for. She is such a captivating and subtle performer, imbued with such a calm ferocity, that she lives up to comparison. With that and the recent remake of Charlie’s Angels, she is surprised by flexing her acting muscles into genres that few people may have thought were right for her meteoric and feverish rise.

Then there’s T.J. Miller, a presence that threatens to ruin the fun of the whole business.

On one side, there are off-putting and off-camera baggage.

The main production for Underwater, which cost $ 80 million, ended in May 2017. It was five months before the Daily Beast reported allegations that the actor had sexually assaulted a woman during her stay at the hotel. George Washington University in 2001. Miller and his wife Kate called the accuser, who was Miller’s former girlfriend, vindictive, saying that she was capitalizing on the #MeToo movement to “get going and launch these false accusations again. ”)

“The main production of” Underwater “, which cost $ 80 million, ended in May 2017. It was five months before the Daily Beast reported allegations that the actor had sexually assaulted a woman during her stay at George Washington University in 2001. “

The following year, Miller was arrested on federal charges related to a false bomb threat on an Amtrak train. Three months later, Alice Wetterlund, an actress who played a recurring character in Miller’s comedy on HBO, Silicon Valley, accused him of fault on the set. Miller and HBO had already jointly decided at the end of the previous season not to return to the show.

It’s a lot of drama that takes place after the shooting of a film that plays an actor in a supporting role because his star, thanks to his roles in Silicon Valley and in the films Deadpool, seemed to go up in March 2017, before all of this has been reported. Unless you put on a major actor in a movie or put the expensive business out of the way, there is not much that could have been done about seeing it on the screen as maddening and off-putting to anyone familiar with his alleged actions.

On the other, there is the tired cliché that his presence represents in the first place. It shouldn’t surprise anyone, if you’ve seen Miller’s work, that he portrays comic relief in Underwater. He is the wise buffoon who cracks in an otherwise exciting film that really does not need it.

Comfort yourself that, ahem, all the characters do not reach the end. (If this bothers you, you’ve been depriving yourself of this kind of film for too long.)

It is ludicrous to recommend this film when it opens on the same weekend that the 1917 epic of Sam Mendes, winner of the Golden Globe, won by Sam Mendes, will be shown in cinemas across the country. This film is a master class in action cinema, generating tension through cinematography and chills of survival causing anxiety – all of the strengths of Underwater, but barely up to par.

In this regard, Underwater is Grandma’s grilled cheese I was talking about – the comfort food to counterbalance the refined taste of the Oscar season. You know, if your palate craves sea-killing monsters for men.

.