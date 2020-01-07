Loading...

(Photo by: Josh Adams)

Under oath fans were quite surprised when almost launched its first tour in five years this week. The almost leader Aaron Gillespie recruited Underoath teammate Tim McTague to join him on stage at the Tampa Orpheum on Saturday.

Gillespie shared photos of the evening, evoking “unnecessary friction” between the group when it started the Almost in 2005. Over time, they all passed this point, and Gillespie reveals that his comrades from the group Underoath came see the Almost for the first time ever.

As if it weren’t already special enough, McTague joined Gillespie to play “Drive There Now”, a song he helped write for Almost 2007’s debut album, Southern Weather, which is played in complete on the current tour.

“In 2006, my other band, we were recording an album in Massachusetts called Define The Great Line, and I was actually writing Southern Weather at the time – or I was trying to – I had never really played a lot of guitar “said Gillespie to the Tampa crowd. before reading the track. “I remember, I asked Tim, ‘How does it work? This shape or something? “He and I wrote this song together.”

After the performance, Gillespie opened up about the impact of the presence of his teammates on the evening.

“There was unnecessary friction between me and the rest of Underoath when I started The Almost,” Gillespie wrote on Instagram about the evening. “The creative differences have led to murderous ego, fear and rejection among many of us in the group. My new creative outlet became Almost even though I was really part of Underoath.

“Time, maturity and a strong friendship helped these feelings to fade. On Saturday evening, for the first time ever, my Underoath family came to see The Almost in Tampa. It was more special than you could imagine. Tim had actually helped write “Drive There Now” on “Southern Weather” (which I play in its entirety this tour) and it was truly an honor to share the stage with him for the song. “

Check out the post and other fan photos and videos below.

The Almost tour continues this evening in Nasvhille with All Get Out. As mentioned, the group will play Southern Weather in its entirety with the songs from their first album in six years, Fear Caller. The album is available here now with tickets and dates here.

Appointment

07/01 – Nashville, TN

08/01 – Greensboro, North Carolina

10/01 – Washington, D.C.

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA

01/13 – Boston, MA

01/15 – New York, NY

01/16 – Asbury Park, NJ

01/17 – Cleveland, OH

01/18 – Detroit, MI

01/18 – Chicago, IL

01/21 – Denver, CO

01/24 – Oakland, California

01/25 – Los Angeles, California

01/26 – PHoenix, AZ

01/28 – Austin, TX

01/29 – Dallas, TX

