Underdog Jets mark Thursday NHL gambler

After having suffered losses in six of their last seven games, the Winnipeg jets are back on ice on Thursday night as +175 road underdogs on NHL odds at sports books controlled by OddsShark.com against the St. Louis Blues.

The Jets come home with a loss of 2-1 overtime at the Nashville Predators at +105 on the cash line on Tuesday night, with Mikael Granlund scoring in the extra frame for the Preds and Mason Appleton delivers the only marker from Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves on 36 Nashville shots in Tuesday’s losing effort.

And with a 2-7-1 point in their last 10 games, the Jets are now three points behind the Calgary Flames for the second Wild Card berth in the Western Conference and seven points behind the Colorado Avalanche for third place in the Ranking of the central division.

Winnipeg simply beat St. Louis at home with a 5-2 score at home as +125 underdogs on online gambling sites last Saturday night for his only win in the last seven outings. Hellebuyck was called to make 38 rescues on 40 Blues shots in that match, with Jack Roslovic scoring a few goals for Winnipeg while Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had two points.

In general, the Jets have won only three of their last 10 games against the Blues, according to the OddsShark NHL database, and they had lost four against St. Louis for Saturday.

Meanwhile, the other three Canadian teams in the Western Conference are also in action on Thursday, with the Vancouver Canucks at +105 on the money line on the road against the Minnesota Wild, the Flames -115 home favorites against the Predators and the Edmonton Oilers -175 home favorites as they host the San Jose Sharks to end the night.

Edmonton beat rival Calgary with an 8-3 score as +145 away underdogs last Saturday night, but followed that with a 3-0 shutout-loss with the Arizona Coyotes at -105 on the cash line on Tuesday evening. That has the Oilers three points behind Canucks first place in the classification of the Pacific Division, with the Flames two points behind them in the division race.

Also the Montreal Canadiens are -192 favorites for home bets with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, while the Ottawa Senators are sitting on +175 on the NHL money line at home against the Colorado Avalanche. The senators have lost three games in a row and 13 of their last 15 games en route to Thursday night, but they are 12-9-6 at home in the season.