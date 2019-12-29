Under the weight of family tragedy, the LSU coach achieves a great victory

Loading...

ATLANTA – Steve Ensminger wiped his tears from his eyes after walking for the first time to the soccer field at the Mercedes-Benz stadium for warm-ups prior to the LSU game.

The Tigers assistant was still fighting his emotions when he left the field quickly after the country's top-ranked team won a place in the national championship game.

It was an impeccable LSU performance for those who were watching. What fans and the national television audience did not see was how the LSU offensive coordinator managed to persevere through the unthinkable pain of losing his daughter-in-law earlier in the day in a deadly plane crash. Ensminger could recover and call the game of his life in the midst of personal tragedy.

LSU air game coordinator Joe Brady witnessed Ensminger's fights firsthand, sitting next to him on his usual perch on the field in the coach's cabin during the game.

"He definitely got emotional before the game," said Brady, who is also Tiger's catcher. "I can't think about what he could do today with the circumstances.

"Talk about the kind of man he is."

Carley McCord, Ensminger's daughter-in-law, was one of the five passengers who died in a plane crash at Lafayette Regional Airport (Louisiana) early Saturday morning. The plane was headed to Atlanta, and McCord planned to cheer on the Tigers in the Peach Bowl.

But Ensminger, who didn't speak to the media before or after the game, still helped the Tigers crush No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 on Saturday in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. LSU players did not hear about the tragedy until after the game. But anyone who has seen the news could identify with the pain in Ensminger's face when he first entered the field.

Before LSU heads to the January 13 national championship game in New Orleans, Ensminger goes home to seek comfort from family and friends.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow called Ensminger "a soccer player" and said: "The best thing for him is to be close to this soccer team."

Ensminger, 61, said earlier this week that this LSU offensive is what has waited 38 years to train. The masterpiece of his career was never more impressive than Saturday, when a place in the national championship game was at stake.

Burrow threw seven touchdown passes. The Tigers won 692 yards.

"For coach E to come out and call the plays he called, that shows he was able to concentrate and obviously someone was watching him," said runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Open receiver Ja’Marr Chase said Ensminger will be supported by the team.

"I felt sorry for him and what is going on," Chase said. “I hope he knows that everyone in this locker room is with him all the way. I just pray for him.

McCord, a television reporter, was part of the NBA New Orleans Pelicans and NFL New Orleans Saints entertainment staff.

"Carley was such a great person, such a vibrant person and obviously our sincere sympathy is with his family," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "It's a very, very difficult loss to bear. She was such an intricate part of everything that happened around here. It's a great tragedy, but we want her family to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron protected his players from the news of the plane crash until after the game, but could not protect himself from harm.

"I was the one who had to tell the coach," said Orgeron. "I told him what happened, and this is what he said:" Coach, let's get over this. "And obviously I was distraught, but today he called a great game."

AP sports writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.