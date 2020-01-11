Under pressure, Iran admits that the jetliner was accidentally shot paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted, the statement added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a statement stating that the crash investigation must be continued and that the “perpetrators” must be tried. He said that Iran should compensate the families of the victims, and he asked for “official apologies through diplomatic channels.”

It was unclear whether the plane was shot down by the conventional forces of Iran or by the powerful Revolutionary Guard, which directly responds to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s recognition of responsibility for the crash was likely to trigger public sentiment against authorities after Iranians gathered around their leaders in the aftermath of the Soleimani assassination. Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds Force of the Guard and the architect of Iran’s regional military interventions, was seen as a national icon and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had proven funeral trials throughout the country.

The majority of the plane crash victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians. Iranian officials had repeatedly ruled out a rocket attack and rejected accusations such as Western propaganda that, according to officials, were offensive to the victims.

The crash came just a few weeks after the authorities had destroyed national protests that were triggered by a rise in gas prices. Iran has been in the grip of a serious economic crisis since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the shooting of the aircraft for “threats and bullying” by the United States after killing Soleimani. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called for a “full investigation” and for prosecution of those responsible.

“A sad day,” tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. “Human errors at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to a disaster. Our deep regret, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims and to other affected countries. “

The jet, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, plunged on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The US and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed Iran had shot the plane with a ground-to-air missile, a conclusion supported by videos verified by The Associated Press.

The plane, on the way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, transported 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. The Canadian government had previously lowered the nation’s death toll from 63.

“This is the right step for the Iranian government to admit responsibility and it gives people a step towards closure with this admission,” said Payman Parseyan, a prominent Iranian-Canadian in Western Canada who lost some friends during the crash.

“I think the investigation would have revealed whether they admitted it or not. This gives them the opportunity to save their faces. “

Iran’s recognition of responsibility would probably raise the question of why the authorities did not close the country’s main international airport and airspace after the attack on the ballistic missiles when they were afraid of US reprisals.

It also undermines the credibility of information provided by senior Iranian officials. As recently as Friday, Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the national aviation department, had told reporters “with certainty” that a rocket had not caused the crash.

On Thursday, Ali Rabiei cabinet spokesman rejected reports of a rocket, saying they “rub salt on a painful wound” for families of the victims.

Iran had also invited Ukraine, Canada, the United States and France to participate in the crash investigation, in accordance with international standards. The Boeing 737 was built in the United States and the engine was built by an American-French consortium.

The President of Ukraine said that his team of researchers, who are already in Iran, should continue their work with “full access and cooperation”.

The military statement issued by the Joint Chiefs of the Armed Forces said that security officers had been ordered to “provide a detailed explanation” to the public.

The semi-official news agency Fars reported that the highest leader on Friday morning had ordered the highest security officials to review the crash and announce the results.

Fars, close to the guard, seemed to ward off the debt.

“If some people in any position were aware of the problem, but made statements that contradicted reality or had hidden the truth for any reason, they would have to be named and tried,” it said.

Others speculated that the security forces may have hidden information from civilian authorities.

“Hiding the truth from the administration is terrible,” wrote Mohammad Fazeli, a professor of sociology in Tehran, on social media. “If it wasn’t hidden, the civil aviation chief and government spokesmen would not have denied it permanently.”

“Hiding the truth for three days is dangerous,” he added.

___

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai and Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

Nasser Karimi and Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press