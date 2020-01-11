Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down an airliner by mistake

Tehran, Iran – Iranian Revolutionary Guards admitted on Saturday that they accidentally shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed earlier this week, killing 176 people on board, after government officials repeatedly denied Western accusations and mounting evidence that he was responsible.

The plane was shot down Wednesday morning, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing American troops in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike at Baghdad. No one was injured in the attack on American bases.

The admission raised a multitude of new questions, such as why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace while preparing for US retaliation. It also undermined the credibility of information provided by senior officials who for three days flatly rejected the allegations of missile strikes as Western propaganda.

The recognition of Iran also changes the narrative of its confrontation with the United States in a way that could irritate the Iranian public. Iran had promised severe revenge after Soleimani’s death, but instead of killing American soldiers, its forces shot down a civilian plane in which most of the passengers were Iranian and none survived.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the aerospace division of the Guard, said his unit accepts full responsibility for the slaughter. In a speech broadcast on state television, he said that when he learned of the plane’s fall, “I wish I was dead.”

He said he raised the possibility for his superiors that his forces shot down the plane as early as Wednesday morning because “the simultaneous occurrence of the launch and the crash was suspicious”.

Hajizadeh said that the guard forces ringing in the capital had strengthened their air defenses and were at the “highest level of preparedness”, fearing that the United States would retaliate. He said he suggested Tehran to close its airspace but no action has been taken.

He said the airline pilot and crew had done nothing wrong, but an officer made the “wrong decision” to fire on the plane after mistaking it for a missile from cruise.

“We were ready for total conflict,” he said.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed “deep sympathy” to the families of the victims and called on the armed forces to “continue the likely shortcomings and guilt of the painful incident.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the investigation into the accident must continue and that the “perpetrators” must be brought to justice. He said Iran should compensate the families of the victims, and asked for “an official apology through the diplomatic channel.”

The Ukrainian airline has criticized Iran’s decision to leave its airspace open despite hostilities.

“This is absolutely irresponsible,” the vice president of Ukraine International Airlines, Ihor Sosnovskiy, told reporters. “There has to be protection around ordinary people. If they shoot somewhere from somewhere, they are forced to close the airport. “

The Iranians gathered around their leaders after the murder of Soleimani, who was considered a national icon for the constitution of armed groups in the region which project Iranian influence and fight the Islamic State group and other perceived enemies.

Hundreds of thousands attended funeral processions across the country to show support for the Islamic Republic just weeks after authorities canceled protests sparked by rising gas prices. Iran has been in the grip of a severe economic crisis since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

The plane crash and the lack of transparency surrounding it, as well as the moderate reaction to the murder of Soleimani, could rekindle the anger of the country’s leaders.

Hundreds of people gathered at Tehran universities on Saturday evening to protest the government’s late recognition of the downed plane. They demanded that those responsible for the missile attack be removed from their positions and brought to trial. The police stopped the protests.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual nationality – and 11 Ukrainians, officials said.

President Hassan Rouhani has acknowledged Iran’s responsibility, but blamed part of the plane crash on US “threats and intimidation” after the murder of Soleimani. He expressed condolences, calling for a full investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also hijacked part of the blame, tweeting that “human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster”.

The airliner, a Boeing 737, descended to the outskirts of Tehran shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The United States and Canada, citing information, said they believed Iran had shot down the plane with a surface-to-air missile, a finding confirmed by videos verified by the Associated Press.

“This is the right step for the Iranian government to admit responsibility, and it gives people a step towards closure with this admission,” said Payman Parseyan, a prominent Iranian-Canadian in western Canada who lost a number of friends in the accident.

“I think the investigation would have revealed it, whether they admitted it or not. This will give them the opportunity to save face. “

As early as Friday, Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the national aviation department, told reporters “with certainty” that a missile had not caused the accident.

Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei on Thursday dismissed reports of a missile, saying they were “rubbing salt over a painful wound” for the families of the victims.

Iran had invited Ukraine, Canada, the United States and France to participate in the investigation of the accident, in accordance with international standards. The Boeing 737 was built in the United States and the engine was built by a French-American consortium.

The Ukrainian president said his team of investigators, who are already on the ground in Iran, should continue their work with “full access and cooperation”.

Rouhani met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday and said the investigation is progressing quickly. Its website quotes him accusing the United States of having brought the situation in the Middle East to a “dangerous level” and declared that all should try to restore “complete stability and security” in the region.

Trudeau said his country would remain focused on achieving justice, closure, accountability and transparency for families.

The semi-official Iranian news agency Fars said the supreme leader on Friday morning ordered senior security officials to review the crash and announce the results.

“If some people, regardless of their position, were aware of the problem but made statements contradicting reality or hiding the truth for whatever reason, they should be named and tried,” said Fars, who is close to the Keep.

Others speculated that the security forces could have withheld information from the civilian authorities.

“Hiding the truth from the administration is appalling,” wrote Mohammad Fazeli, a professor of sociology in Tehran, on social media. “If it had not been hidden, the chief of civil aviation and government spokesmen would not have persisted in denying it.”

“Hiding the truth for three days is dangerous,” he added.

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press authors Jon Gambrell in Dubai, Rob Gillies in Toronto, Jim Heintz in Moscow and Yuras Karmanau in Kiev, Ukraine, contributed to this report.