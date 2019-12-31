Uncut Gems & # 39; Scary Heavy On His Role

Loading...

If there was a theme for this year's film and television offering, it was a longing for a "simpler" time – a time when your boss might punch you in the nose, but this boss at least has a human face. This longed-for time was usually the same period in America in the late 20th century – the "old, dangerous New York" of Joker and The Deuce, the halcyon days of the 60s and 70s in Southern California of yore in Hollywood and Dolemite Is My Name the heyday of the rust belt, organized work in The Irishman.

Sure, things might have been a bit rougher and more violent at the time, but check out all these viable jobs! You might have had to take a lead pipe and fend off a few crusts every now and then, but at least people seemed so much less lonely. Even in the middle of the extended reef about nightmarish discontent that is wild, I thought, "Holy shit, the clowns have a union?"

The trick of the Safdie Brothers in Uncut Gems is to find out how we can experience "old, dangerous New York" in a (relatively) contemporary environment (technically speaking, the film is set to 2012). The general message from Uncut Gems, or at least the recurring theme, is: "Dangerous New York still exists and it could kill you."

It could also be argued that this old, dangerous New York was basically represented in the form of Phil, one of the terrible mob types to whom Adam Sandler's Howard Ratner owes money. Played by Keith Williams Richards with wrinkled skin, piercing blue eyes and a voice like a rock polisher, Phil immediately became one of the greatest stars of cinema ever. Richards is a guy with a face that just screams, "I have a few stories," and Phil was an emissary from old, dangerous New York who killed you for lying about when your pool reappeared. When it was time to request interviews for Uncut Gems, I only knew the person I wanted to talk to, and it was Richards.

It turned out that despite several requests to act, Uncut Gems was Richard's first role. I was honored to have his first interview ever. Talking to Richards feels like a journey into a lost world of the late 20th century, like many of these films are. And just as his face promised, he has some great stories – from the first aider on September 11th to his favorite film Adam Sandler to the time on the set when the entire crew thought he could murder Eric Bogosian. I really enjoyed talking to him.

–

How are you?

Not bad. You have to excuse me if my voice breaks a little. I just had an operation. But we will try.

Really? Hopefully, are you feeling better now?

Yes much better. Looks like there is a 100% recovery, so …

What was the operation if you don't mind me asking?

I had carcinoma. It is throat cancer. It really wore me down, but there were a few surgeries and we did it all, so now everything is fine. I'm much better, better than I thought.

Can you tell me how you got this part?

I was in town and headed for the L train on 1st Avenue and 14th Street and this young lady was approaching me. I saw someone looking at me and watching me, and I was actually a little bit restless. And then she came up to me and that was Michele Mansoor. She works for (casting director) Jennifer Venditti. And she asked me if I had ever acted before. And of course I said no. I've been asked a few times and always pushed it away. But she persuaded me to go there and we made an appointment. They kept calling me and I finally went in to show them otherwise. And they prove that I'm wrong. And so it started.

So when you say you wanted to prove that you weren't acting to prove otherwise?

Well, I've been asked a few times. I think it was a Sean Penn film once and they wanted me to do something in it. At that point, I just didn't feel ready for all of these things. But this time I went in and said, "You know what? It is a do or the situation. Let's find out because everyone keeps telling me to do something. “So I went inside. I really didn't think it was going to work, but I did exactly what they asked of me and they liked what they saw, and so it all started.

Why do you think you are asked to act so often? I don't know anyone who has done this.

No idea. I really can't say why. It's about my manners or my looks, I don't know. Now they tell me that it is also my voice that I always had in a scratchy, scratchy voice. These people claim that it is the voice that attracted them, all the more so.

Do you live in manhattan

No, I actually wanted to go back to school to do something else because I was a ground zero first aider and I got sick, really sick. I was sick for a while. And now that I bounced back, I can't do what I used to do. So I wanted to do something different, but then it happened. Crazy, right?

What did you do as a first aider?

I was a carpenter We went there the first day. We were in a bucket brigade. We just dug them all up or whatever we could dig up and basically cleared the hole. So we did that, yes.

Did you grow up nearby?

I did. I was with my grandmother when I was born in Jersey. But when I was born I was down in the Lower East Side, in Stuyvesant Town, on 14th Street. I grew up there until I was about 10 and then moved to South Brooklyn. And I think there's a lot of the attraction because that's how I wear myself. It was a very well-known area for the mob and all that nonsense that was going on. So I picked up the mannerisms and the attitude and everything that goes with it and maybe that attracted people. I dont know.

Have you been around a lot of mob types that grew up?

I mean … listen, I'm a Brooklyn kid. What do you think? You know? That's all I'm going to say (laughs).

Alright.

Yes, I think we should leave it alone.

Because of me. So you grew up in South Brooklyn, became a carpenter …

Well, first I was a dock worker. I worked on the pillars, the Red Hook Piers. I worked for the American Stevedore. Then I went to the carpenter's union, which was also a family business.

Have you always tried to go in this direction, or why did you stop being a stevedore?

Well, things were going crazy down there and it was time to change. I never really intended to stay down there. I worked there for about six or seven years. It was getting old quickly. There have been many changes in the union. You have closed 39th Street. The waterfront was closed, especially in the Giuliani era. It was a big deal, so I went ahead and returned to the carpentry union, where I've always worked with wood since childhood. I had a family in the union so it was easy for me to do the transfer.

Have you seen the film since it came out?

I did. Let's see, we went to Canada, that's what I was there for. And then we made the premiere here in town at Lincoln Center.

Now what do you think about it?

It was a very big surprise. These guys are a trip. Because when we made the film, at the beginning I didn't know what to do with it. I mean, listen, I don't know too much about movies, but I was just trying to figure out how they would put it together, you know? And it was funny how they did it. I said, "I can't find out." I was looking forward to it, but I didn't think I would come from front to back in the film. It blew me away. These guys are good, man. I have to tell you what I see on this screen, I didn't see it on the set, okay? It was also an interesting set.

How was the shooting process? Did you enjoy it?

I mean, they had some things on paper, but you know how to do it. You incorporated the character into the film yourself. So we played with it, and here we did it. A lot of people talk about me and Eric (Bogosians) where there was a scene we did and it got tough. They tell me to do something and they tell him to do something, but they don't tell him that I will do what I did. So they just tried to get us going and they did. And I think the scene was … it had something to do with the jewelry store. I can't give it away, but I think I pushed him a little too hard and his reaction was … He was supposed to hit my hand that held a gun in one direction and he hit it in the other. and it grazed my face. I was bleeding all the time and I didn't know.

So Eric said, "Oh my god, this guy is going to kill me." But I don't know I'm bleeding and I didn't care It's an accident, isn't it? But that's not how he saw it. He ran to the door and I said, "Wow, he really does a lot in this. You know?" Because I have to pull him back the other way. He doesn't work with me, so I just drag him and, well, he went through the counter, the glass top and everything – I didn't know, but it was a lot around me after the whole thing. At some point he saw that I was still in character, so he joined in. But when I stopped and turned around, there was a large crowd on the set. So I ask myself: "What's going on?"

And they all just look at me. How: "Should we jump on him? I mean, is he losing his mind? "I'm not kidding. Eric told this story and really feared for his life. He said," Dude, are you okay? "He said," You know you're bleeding. "So I touched my hands. It's Nothing. No big deal. I turned around and then the Safdies overflowed. "Keith, that was great." And I look at Eric. I said, "Are you okay?" He says, "No, we are I said, "Yeah, we're fine." But he was very shaken. He was shaken.

It's a great story.

We became good friends, very close afterwards. I talk to him all the time.

That's great. Did you have any expectations of Adam Sandler before you worked with him?

I did. I like Adam. I watch a lot of his films and he is exactly what I expected him to do. He is really a good guy. I even met his mother. I met his daughter. I met his brother. Close families, good family man. He is a good friend. It really is, you can tell. It is just good all round. And that's the amazing thing about it. It felt like I'd known him all my life because everything he's in the movies is in real life. He’s just a guy, you know? And he did a really good job of transforming himself into this guy, Howard Ratner. He blew me away. When I saw it on the screen, I couldn't believe it.

Do you have a favorite Adam Sandler film?

Oh, I like Waterboy.

What was your neighborhood like in South Brooklyn? Was it mostly Italian?

Yes, it was mostly Italian. There were only a few Irish families. I think there were two, I, the Finns and I think the Baffies. That was it. The rest were all Italian, and then, yes, and you had Red Hook, which was all black and Puerto Rican. And there was an Irish section in Red Hook, but Red Hook was pretty far from my neighborhood. That's what they called the dump. The crowd dumped their bodies down in Red Hook. It's on the water, you know? But that was my neighborhood.

Do you have plans to continue trading afterwards, or are you just taking it as it comes?

I do. I'm going through the speech therapy I've been doing for two weeks now. And everything will be fine. As you can see, I speak to you and shouldn't even speak.

I appreciate that!

No, I don't mean that. I mean, they are amazed that my voice came back so quickly. You want me to talk, you know? I definitely want to do something. It piqued my interest. I got a few calls, a couple of managers.

What was your favorite thing to do?

The whole thing, the whole set, how everyone works behind the scene, how everything comes together. And I'm the guy who leans back and I watch people. I've always wondered why I am like that. Everyone will get up and scream and have a good time. I sit back and just watch people moving and I think that will be an advantage for me. I need to learn a bit more, but I know I can use it and I think why not? I think I did a fair job, at least I was told. When I look at the screen, I don't see what everyone is seeing. You understand? Everyone did it great. But when I see myself, I mean, "Gosh, whoa, that's bad." But they tell me it's not, so …

Yes, no, you did great.

I had to get angry and be insane.

It worked.

Well, I'm telling you one thing, I want to thank Jennifer Venditti and Michele Mansoor, if possible, because if it weren't for them, none of this would happen. And they are very good. These are my casting agents. And you can always say that if I can do it, you did my first interview.

Really? This is your first? I am honored.

Yes, it is. Well, I'm honored. I will not forget your name either. Have a nice vacation now.

–

* From my separate interview with Eric Bogosian:

"Getting Keith to bleed is not easy. Yes, they told me to defend myself in the scene and they told him I should kick my ass. So I resisted and next I saw that there was some blood was on his face and his look was like, "I'm going to kill this guy." I thought, well, I haven't seen that look in anyone's eyes since I was fighting in the playgrounds at the age of 12. What do I do? I make all of these decisions in microseconds. I thought, "Well, I don't think he can kill me on the set. I don't think it's legal. "So let's just keep going. It was a really exciting shoot and a lot of reality. I mean, there is a moment when he throws me against the wall and breaks some glass and it's real glass. It's not a breakable glass. Me mean, nobody should throw someone against the walls there and things will break. "

"Uncut Gems" is currently in theaters. Vince Mancini is on Twitter. Here you can access his review archive.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) filmdrunk (t) home (t) films (t) adam sandler (t) keith williams richards (t) uncut gemstones (t) uproxx interviews