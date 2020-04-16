Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt I Release date of the new interactive special edition

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s long-awaited interactive special offer is available on request via Netflix Tuesday, May 12.

Specially titled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. Admirer sees Jon Hamm recounting his role as Dr. Richard Wayne as Gary Wayne, the man who held Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) in his doomsday cult for more than a decade.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who plays a character named “Frederick”, will also be a guest star.

In a special issue of Netflix’s Twitter account, “What’s Next,” we see a determined Kimmy in front of an imprisoned reverend, formerly above the spooky church of the Savior Rick’s Terrible Apocalypse.

After the groundbreaking Bandersnatch, the episode uses Netflix’s interactive technology and allows viewers to choose from a selection of characters, each with a different story.

Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane all boast of their roles in comedy-drama.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. Admirer aired on Netflix on Tuesday, May 12th.