“Unbelievable” star Kaitlyn Dever, Parker Posey coming to Texas Film Awards 2020 – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

The Austin Film Society announced Tuesday that it will honor actress Kaitlyn Dever – star of the Netflix mini series “Unbelievable” and comedy film “Booksmart” 2019 with the rising star award on the 20th anniversary of the Texas Film Awards.

The prizes, considered an unofficial kick-off for the South by Southwest movie section, will take place on March 12 at Austin Studios (2001 East 51st St.). SXSW Film runs from 13-21 March.

Previous recipients of the rising star prize are Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”, the “X-Men” franchise), the brilliant Jesse Plemons (“Fargo”, “Breaking Bad”) and Amber Heard (“Aquaman”).

Parker Posey, perhaps best known for her decades of service in independent film (high-tensioned, J. Crew-bearing dog owner Meg Swan in ‘Best in Show’, we’ll never forget you) will serve as the ceremony master for the Awards, while Grammy Award winner Adrian Quesada (currently best known as half of Black Pumas, a best new artist nominee at Grammys this year) will be the band leader for the Texas Film Awards and will also perform at the event.

Raised in Dallas, Dever is recognized for her role in “Booksmart” with the Hollywood Critics Association award for breakthrough artists under the age of 23; she was also a BAFTA rising star nominee.

Dever’s performance in “Unbelievable” (as a young woman accused of lying about her rape) earned her nominations for lead actress in a limited series of both the Golden Globes and Critics ’Choice Awards. She also appeared in “Short Term 12”, which premiered at SXSW in 2013 and won the big jury prize for the best story and the audience prize. “Short Term 12” also helped start the career of Brie Larson, Rami Malek and Lakeith Stanfield.

(Call on anyone who sees the stunning turn of Dever as a redneck teen weed dealer Loretta McCready in the second season of FX drama “Justified” as her outbreak.)

Posey, although not from Texas, played in Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused” as the vicious cheerleader Darla. She also appeared in subsequent Texas shot films such as “Suburbia” by Linklater and “Waiting for Guffman” by Christopher Guest. “

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the Austin Film Society. The full program for the Texas Film Awards and additional awards will be announced in the weeks prior to the event. For information about tickets for the ceremony, go to austinfilm.org/texas-film-awards.