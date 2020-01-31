Unbelievable: in defense of child-free women like me

Author Sam George-Allen feels excluded. She is about to turn 30, does not pay attention to her biological clock and has had it with society that her motherhood is the defining characteristic of femininity

I’m about to turn 30, and I still don’t want kids. As I approach the stage of life in which the regular culture would make me believe that ticking my biological clock should become so hard that it drives me crazy (and then to the fertility clinic), I only feel a deep relief that I am got so far without giving in to the absurd pressure on young women to have a baby.

It is not often that you come across a childless woman who is portrayed in a positive light, at least as far as popular culture and conversation go. From fairy tales (where childless queens plot to kill their beautiful stepdaughters) to The Simpsons (poor Patty and Selma, those hairy legs, lizard-loving objects of ridicule) to the enduring trophy of the murderous un-mother (looking at you, Glenn Near Fatal Attraction), childless women in culture are built as child hatred, monstrous, deviant, selfish, feminine and evil.

Conversations about women who are voluntarily childless – or, as many now choose to identify themselves, are “child-free” – are where the most ugly, retrograde and sexist ideas about women’s bodies are most visible. The stigma and ridicule aimed at child-free women shows that much of our culture remains deeply convinced of an old and dangerous notion – that being a woman is necessarily a mother. The other achievements of a woman, her talents, her generosity towards others, her creativity, her leadership, all proved to be in comparison with her monstrous, voluntary infertility. The idea that a woman prefers herself to her (non-existent) children is simply unthinkable.

It is a tired, regressive social norm that has for the most part not been investigated until recently for some reason. But, like many regressive social norms, the myth of compulsory motherhood makes people miserable.

The tone of media coverage when it comes to publicly visible child-free women, fluctuates from sniffing insinuations to paternalistic pity – poor Jennifer Aniston, whose supernatural beauty and dazzling richness cannot be a compensation for the family (it implies) that she never fully will be without.

Then there are ordinary ordinary women who have neither wealth nor fame to serve as an isolator between their carefully made choices and well-meaning family members or gabby taxi drivers or patronizing doctors, all of whom repeat variations on the same, tired theme: you “I will think of change.

Is there anything more paternalistic, infantilizing, furious, than someone wagging his finger at you, sparkling eyes and implying that you, a mature adult woman, have the self-awareness of a sea cucumber? You will change your mind. As if in a culture obsessed with birth we have had the luxury of not thinking about it. As if our choice to remain childless – our active, pill-using, IUD insertion, condom purchase choice – is just a fad.

The pressure to reproduce comes from all sides, and more than anything it serves to remind women – all women, child-free or not – that their value can be reduced to nothing more than their breeding capacity. It is the downside to completely deny the reproductive rights of women – we bind motherhood so closely to female identity, hector and cajole, and threaten and force women with so much determination to parenthood that it becomes almost impossible for many to resist.

But research has shown that, compared to both mothers and involuntary childless women, child-free women “show higher overall well-being, judge themselves as more autonomous … and have less chance of a child-related regret.” Because people tell you endlessly that you will regret not having children, no one ever seems to ask if you are sure you won’t regret it. According to research last year, a single, unmarried woman was the happiest subgroup of the population.

There is no doubt that for millions of women around the world, motherhood is very satisfying and satisfying. But the way we treat women who decide not to follow that path is the final way out of non-questioned, open sexism and it is tiring. It is time that we recognize the child-free woman as what she really is: a person. No more selfish, deviant, feminine or bad than the next – just a person who has made a choice, just like any other.

* Sam George-Allen is the author of Melches House’s Witches: The Transformative Power of Women Working Together. Her essays, memoirs and cultural criticism have been published in the Guardian, the Griffith Review, the Lifted Brow, LitHub and Overland. She is also a musician and lives in a ghost village in southern Tasmania with her partner, a dog, a cat and five chickens. Witches is her first book.