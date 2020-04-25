Unbelievable Energy From Celtic With COVID-19 Fund

Celtic FC and the CELTIC FC Basis have just this morning declared that their Football for Good Fund is almost at £300,000. The fund is set up to enable the most vulnerable in culture all through the COVID-19 crisis.

The foundation is operating carefully with above 35 organisations who are supporting susceptible children, people and the homeless. The club claims they are also performing together with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Cathedral Dwelling to aid assist frontline NHS staff members across all roles and wards just about every day.

Celtic Chief Executive, Peter Lawwell, mentioned:

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club and Celtic FC Basis is aware of how the COVID-19 disaster is impacting on our communities. As a result, it is crucial that we go on to aid the most susceptible in our modern society during this time period. The Soccer for Great Fund will give a lifeline for so numerous, at an particularly tricky time, when once again honouring the good charitable ambitions of the club’s founders.”

