Unauthorized minor cited in hit and run hit having damaged multiple vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. – Deputies of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office say a minor received a citation, after it was thought that the unauthorized minor was the driver in a hit-and-run accident.

NCSO officials say the call arrived around 2:15 a.m. on December 24, 2019. The reporting parties said that three unattended, parked vehicles in the community of Bar Nunn were damaged in the accident. 39; a hit and run. The damaged vehicles were described as a 1972 Dodge Challenger, a 2011 Dodge Challenger and an unspecified Jeep.

Elsewhere, MPs stopped a vehicle after finding that the vehicle had a defective rear light. The deputies contacted the driver who was a minor without a license. The minor allegedly admitted to having been involved in the hit run at Bar Nunn.

"Initially, the suspect young driver had turned the crashing corner into a (a) Challenger, backed off and while backing up, a jeep," said Taylor Courtney, NCSO investigator. "When the Challenger was struck, it rolled forward and struck the other Challenger."

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect minor was cited, but Courtney did not specify the nature of the citation or the quotes. Courtney said the young driver's inexperience was being investigated as a contributing factor to the hit-and-run accident.