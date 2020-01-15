UN Secretary General: US-China Tech Split Worse than Cold War

And we see the impact of inequality more and more, not just between countries but within each country, and we see the unrest in so many societies because people feel frustrated that they are lagging behind.

NT: That was an in-depth description of the problems at all three levels. Let’s start with the first – the geostrategic level. One of the metaphors that people sometimes use for this break between the American internet and the Chinese internet is that we will have a new Cold War. And countries will have to choose parties – they must choose whether they want to build with American or Western technology, or with Chinese technology. Do you think that is a suitable metaphor? And how is it different from the Cold War we had before?

AG: The Cold War in the past was more predictable and better defined. In the end there were two worlds that were indeed separate. But the risks of confrontation were limited. The biggest risk, of course, was an atomic confrontation. But with time and wisdom, after some risky situations, mechanisms were created and there was a disarmament agenda that worked in the last decades of the last century. And we have seen remarkable reductions in nuclear arsenals.

If we look at cyberspace, it is much more complicated. First of all, I am convinced that if one day a major confrontation took place, this would start with a massive, massive cyber attack, not just on military installations, but also on a civilian infrastructure. And we have no clarity about legal frameworks about this. I mean, there is a general principle that international law applies in cyberspace, it is not clear how the international legal method applies and these other war laws. The UN self-defense principle – how does it apply in this context? When is it war, when is it not war in these situations? And then artificial intelligence will naturally develop new types of weapons.

We are completely against – and this is a position that I have strongly pointed out – we are against weapons, autonomous weapons, which may have the right to choose targets and kill people without human intervention. And we know that the technology is available for that.

And there is no consensus in the world about how to regulate it. Some countries think they should be banned, as I believe; some countries do not think so, that is not justified.

NT: Quick additional point: would you prohibit the use of unmanned defensive weapon systems, or just offensive?

AG: It is very difficult to distinguish what is defensive and what is attacking. Our position is that weapons, autonomous weapons, which have the right to kill people, which they choose without human intervention, when accountability mechanisms cannot be established, should be prohibited. But that is our position. There is no consensus in the international community on this. What I am trying to say is that the Cold War of the past was much more predictable than an environment in which there will be no serious international cooperation in the future if this decoupling takes place – and how we can do great damage to the world is much greater .

So I mean, the level of uncertainty and unpredictability is higher. That is why I am strongly convinced that an effort must be made to meet this challenge and, as stated, to create the conditions for a universal economy, a universal internet and for a number of mechanisms for dialogue and coordination and cooperation, to establish a set of rules that can minimize these risks. So, to use an old expression, it was the rise of Athens and the fear that caused that rise in Sparta that made war inevitable. Now I do not believe that war is inevitable. On the contrary, history proves that in many of these situations there was no war. However, we must have leadership on both sides and the international community to commit to creating the conditions for this evolution in a harmonious way and to prevent forms of disconnection or separation that could cause greater risks in the future.

