UN racism commission calls for the closure of site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown company that is building the pipeline extension, says it has been approved and continues safely with construction and with regard to communities.

BC Hydro says it has been consulting with affected First Nations on site C since 2007 and has signed agreements with most of them.

“The Canadian courts have assessed our consultations with certain First Nations and have determined that it is adequate and has properly represented their interests,” it said in a statement.

“To date, more than $ 230 million worth of Site C procurement opportunities have been committed for native businesses. In addition, around 400 indigenous peoples are currently working on the project. “

The Canadian government, Coastal GasLink and RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The UN Committee has previously demanded that Site C be stopped, which the West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations in northeastern British Columbia oppose. However, this is the first time that calls have been made for the Trans Mountain and Coastal GasLink projects to be terminated.

The right to ‘free, prior and informed consent’ for resource projects is part of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, adopted by Canada but not included in the law.

The B.C. has promised the government to adjust its laws to the objectives of the UN resolution, but has not yet begun to change the legislation.

The UN Committee recommends Canada to establish a legal and institutional framework to ensure sufficient consultation to obtain free, prior and informed consent and to freeze the current and future approval of large-scale non-compliant development projects.

Members of the Wetwet laws have tried to block the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at Smithers, B.C. The natural gas pipeline is part of the huge $ 40 billion LNG Canada project.

On Saturday, hereditary leaders of the First Nation issued a letter in which they reported to the company that it was entering “forbidden territory” and demanded it leave the premises.

The company said that only security personnel were present at the weekend and that they were complying with the eviction notice, but it is planned to resume construction this week after a vacation break.

A protest group calling itself the Tiny House Warriors has built small houses in the Trans Mountain pipeline path on the territory of Secwepemc in the interior of B.C.

The UN committee says it is particularly concerned about the reported arrest and detention of a Secwepemc demonstrator in October.

The committee calls on Canada to immediately stop the “forced eviction” of the people of Secwepemc and Wet’suwet and to ensure that no violence will be used against the two groups.

It also calls on the RCMP and other security and police forces to withdraw from their traditional countries.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press