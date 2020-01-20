The United Nations human rights committee earlier this month made a landmark decision that climate refugees should not be pushed back home, the Brisbane Times reports.

The panel ruled on the Ioane Teitiota case, which the New Zealand government denied in 2016 asylum application as a “climate refugee”. He was deported from New Zealand to Kiribati in September 2015.

Teitiota claimed that the effects of climate change and sea level rise had forced him to migrate from Tarawa Island in the Republic of Kiribati to New Zealand. He argued that New Zealand violated his life rights by deporting him.

The committee confirmed the reasoning of the New Zealand Immigration Court and the courts, but noted that “the effects of climate change in host countries can expose the federal government to violations of their rights under Article 6 or 7 without a solid national and international effort. ‘

The decision could have a significant impact on future claims.

“The decision is a global precedent,” said Kate Schuetze, Pacific Researcher at Amnesty International. “A state will violate its human rights obligations if it brings someone back to a country where their lives are at risk from the climate crisis, or face cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.”

