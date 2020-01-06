Loading...

CAMEROON, Cameroon – The UN envoy for Libya is calling for an end to all foreign interference in the war-torn country, saying that a military solution is impossible and that governments and mercenaries are blocking rival forces by a political solution.

Ghassan Salame told reporters after the letter to the UN Security Council behind closed doors Monday that his message to all those supporting dueling authorities in the east, and in the capital Tripoli and the west, is: “Get out of Libya.”

Despite an arms embargo against Libya, he said, weapons are being sold and given to Libyans, and “thousands” of mercenaries have been sent to the country lately, creating a “bleak” situation for millions of people.

Civil war in Libya in 2011 brought down the old dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. In the chaos that followed, the country was divided, with a weak UN-backed government in Tripoli overseeing the west of the country and a rival government in the east that was in line with the self-proclaimed Libyan national army led by General Khalifa Hifter, each supported by a series of militias.

Hifter launched a surprising military offensive on April 4, aimed at conquering Tripoli, despite the promises to attend a national conference weeks later, aimed at forming a united government and heading for elections. Last month, Hifter declared a “final” and decisive battle to take Tripoli, and his LNA announced earlier Monday that it had taken Gadhafi’s birthplace, Sirte, although Salame said it had taken only “some areas.”

The envoy of the United Nations also pointed to a drone attack on Saturday at a military facility in Tripoli where dozens of unarmed military trainees were killed, and said it was being executed by a country that supports the HNAF LNA.

The Eastern Government of Libya is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The Tripoli-based government receives assistance from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Salame said there are now more than enough weapons and mercenary soldiers in Libya and that all countries that support both parties must “come from the Libyan nightmare” – including Turkey, whose parliament allowed the deployment of troops to the besieged government last Thursday. to assist.

He said some people believe that a military solution is possible, but he sees no party capable of conquering and controlling the oil-rich North African country that is three times the size of France.

“The more we give hope on this side or on that side, the more you make a political solution extremely difficult,” Salame said. “So avoid escalation and internationalization of this conflict.”

He said he is angry that the Security Council has spoken about Libya 15 times since Hifter launched his offensive on April 4 and did not approve a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

The Council issued a brief statement on Monday expressing its concern about “the escalations in recent days” and advocating adherence to the arms embargo and a halt to “foreign interference”. He reiterated support for the UN’s efforts to find a political solution to the conflict.

“I am really angry to see that everyone wants to talk about Libya, and very few people want to talk about Libyans,” Salame said. “People suffer and for no other reason than the fact that there is no clear international message that enough is enough.”

He said civilians are being killed, dozens of schools and health centers are being attacked, more than 300,000 people have fled their homes “and the Libyans are asking …” Where is that international community that said it will protect civilians in 2011? “

Despite the current difficult situation, he said he is moving ahead on three tracks to try to get the rival parties together.

Salame said representatives of all parties met on Monday for the first time in Tunisia’s capital Tunis on economic and financial issues.

He said he hopes to start discussions on military and security issues in the next two weeks, including a ceasefire, the arms embargo, terrorism and counterterrorism. And he expressed the hope that a political dialogue could be started before the end of January, probably in Geneva.

In late July, Salame called for an international conference to support efforts to bring Libyans together, and he said on Monday that he hopes it will take place in Berlin “in the coming weeks, and possibly before the end of January.”

He expressed the hope that the Berlin Conference “provides an international impetus and international umbrella” for the efforts of the UN on the ground.

“The Libyans must come together and stop this great donna behavior … and accept mutual concessions to share the power that is the basic part of a political settlement,” Salame said.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press