Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, supported by the US, Great Britain, France and other council countries, initially wanted to add a new intersection and extend the mandate by one year.

But Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said last month that cross-border aid was intended as a temporary response to the eight-year Syrian conflict and the situation on the ground has changed.

He said that the Jordanian intersection has not been used “for a long period” and that the volume via the Iraqi intersection is “insignificant … and can be done from Syria”, so only the Turkish intersections are needed.

Western countries and others, however, insisted that the Iraqi intersection was also crucial, especially for the delivery of medicines and surgical supplies to the northeast.

Russia joined the war in 2015, when the Syrian army nearly collapsed. Since then, and mainly due to Russia’s general air support, the Syrian government has largely won the civil war militarily and has taken control of most of the country by rebel hunters.

Syrian government forces recently launched an offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold, dominated by al-Qaida-related militants and also home to 3 million civilians. The U.N. has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian disaster along the Turkish border.

In 2012, Syrian Kurds established an autonomous zone in the northeast and were American partners on the ground in the fight against the extremist group of the Islamic State. Turkey launched an offensive against Syrian Kurdish militants in October, who drew widespread international criticism. The US was criticized for leaving their Kurdish allies. Two cease-fire mediated by the US and Russia forced Kurdish forces to withdraw from the Turkish border and for Turkey to stop the offensive.

At the United Nations, the cross-border issue initially ended on December 20.

Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, which were drafting the resolution to extend cross-border deliveries, were prepared to compromise on the two crossings in Turkey and one in Iraq, and to meet another Russian cross-border authorization requirement had to be up to just six months. But diplomats said that Russia, Syria’s closest ally, refused to give in.

Russia and China vetoed the resolution that would allow deliveries through three crossings, supported by 13 of the 15 members of the Security Council.

A rival resolution sponsored by Russia and China that would have allowed only two crossings in Turkey. It was defeated because it did not receive the required nine “yes” votes for approval.

Negotiations by experts from the Security Council and four meetings of the five permanent members who use veto – the US, Russia, China, Great Britain and France – have found no compromise, diplomats say.

This week, Germany and Belgium distributed a revised version that still required three checkpoints. Russia distributed an amended draft that still requires two Turkish crossings.

Faced with Friday’s deadline and the possibility of cutting off all cross-border aid, Germany and Belgium revised their draft resolution on Friday to limit deliveries to only the two Turkish crossing points.

British ambassador Karen Pierce said it is “very regrettable” that the resolution allowing aid deliveries through four border crossings that Russia may go through for five years has now been “politicized” by Moscow.

“Two crossings over six months is an inadequate response to the situation on the ground,” she said. “Those who have been most active in limiting the number of crossings and the length of time the crossings can be used are responsible for what happens to those people in the Northeast.”

According to the U.N. 40 percent of all medical, surgical, and health supplies in the Northeast along with water and sanitation are supplied via the Al Yarubiyah crossover in Iraq.

Pierce said that if the Syrian government takes over these supplies, help must be provided based on humanitarian humanitarian principles of need – non-political affiliation or support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

She said that the Security Council should continue to ask information from the United Nations, relief organizations and others on the spot “about what actually happens to those Syrian communities that would have reached this aid earlier.”

“And if we notice that those communities suffer even more than to report that to the council,” Pierce said.

United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council in November that the United States provided food for 1.1 million people through cross-border deliveries in October, double the number in January.

“There is no alternative to the cross-border operation,” Lowcock said. “There is no Plan B.”

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press