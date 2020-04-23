UN alarmed by migrants caught in no-man’s land at borders

MEXICO City — The United Nations human rights office referred to as on governments in Mexico and Central The us Thursday to look at halting deportations in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.N. Large Commissioner for Human Rights also expressed issue about thousands of migrants trapped in limbo just after nations shut borders or regional populations refused to allow them in.

The office environment explained about 2,500 migrants are caught in Panama soon after Costa Rica shut its border. Migrants are also trapped at Honduras’ border with El Salvador.

And Mexican authorities have taken Central American migrants to the Guatemalan border and left them on their own, even though the Guatemalans are loathe to permit them in, or enable them to vacation by Guatemala to get to their households.

“The risk really should be deemed of briefly suspending forcible returns in the region through the pandemic,” the office environment said.

It noted that migrants are usually remaining “in improvised camps, on the streets, or in shelters that have not normally executed health protocols to secure them” against contagion,”according to the assertion.

The Worldwide Corporation for Migration explained Thursday it experienced assisted arrange the harmless return of 41 migrants from El Salvador who had been stuck in Mexico.

The migrants had been checked for indications of COVD-19 right before boarding the chartered flight. None were detected, and they will notice a quarantine period of time upon arrival.

The Affiliated Press