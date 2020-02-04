UMass Boston student with coronavirus visited campus health center

The University of Massachusetts, a Boston student who tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus, visited the campus health center after returning home from China, according to school officials. The student, a man in his twenties, went to University Health Services last Wednesday and wore a surgical mask at the time. Officials said health center clinicians were prepared for the possibility of a coronavirus case and put on full body protection and masks to treat the patient . Robert Pomales, executive director of University Health Services at UMB, told NewsCenter Peter Eliopoulos of 5, that the health center was the first place the student went home after returning to Wuhan, China. Other UMass Boston students claim that there is no way to know for sure, but Pomales said the risk that other students have the Wuhan corona virus is minimal. “I can say that his contacts with the campus community were extremely limited,” said Pomales. “He took the necessary precautions and was well aware that he had just come from China, that there were certain basic precautions he should take and he did.” The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that the student’s first case of the state was the Wuhan corona virus. The DPH and the Boston Public Health Commission were informed of the positive test results by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday evening. Public health and school officials said the student in his house, which is outside the campus, is isolated during his recovery and regularly checks in by telephone with public health nurses. His condition has improved dramatically, according to the University Health Services. He will remain isolated until health officials determine that he is no longer contagious. The few close contacts of the student have been identified and are checked for signs of Wuhan coronavirus symptoms. In a letter to the campus community, UMass Boston interim Chancellor Katherine S. Newman said the school would be “open on Monday.” There are 11 confirmed cases of the Wuhan corona virus in the United States: six in California, two in Illinois and one person each in Massachusetts, the state of Washington and Arizona. At 9.30 pm Monday, 425 people were killed by the Wuhan corona virus in China, and more than 20,000 people were infected. Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses that are generally spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia. Information about how the Wuahan corona virus is spread is still limited. Although the risk of the corona virus remains low for Massachusetts residents, people are advised to take many of the same steps that are used to prevent colds and flu: wash their hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, before their cough and sneeze and stay at home when they feel sick. A new DPH website provides relevant, up-to-date information about the state of the Wuhan corona virus for all Massachusetts residents. Details and guidelines regarding the Wuhan coronavirus are also available from the CDC.

