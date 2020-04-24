Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake: How To Beat The Best Magic formula Manager | Best Weapon Trophy Guideline

Bahamut is the hardest element of this struggle.

There’s one particular problem only the most devoted Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake. Players seeking for a genuine obstacle can acquire on the Prime Solution Shinra Beat Obstacle and gain the Supreme Weapon Trophy. The overcome sim problem sales opportunities to Satisfaction & Joy, a unique manager that can only be fought in Difficult Method. The manager itself in fact isn’t that difficult both — it is all the fights you will have to total in advance of it.

The whole Prime Key obstacle is just absurdly challenging. In advance of you can combat Delight & Joy, you’ll have to defeat up all the summons in 4 consecutive rounds. You can not use items, so you’ll have to control with your minimal MP. Soon after just about every combat you are going to get well 50% HP and 50% MP — which isn’t so poor. The biggest dilemma is the rematch in opposition to Bahamut.

Beneath, I’ll offer you my tips for conquering each and every step of this absurd closing challenge, and I’ll break down how to unlock the final Shinra Beat simulation. It’s a doozy.

More Closing Fantasy 7 Remake guides:

Tips & Tips Beginner’s Guideline | How To Unlock Stage 2 Restrict Breaks | All Weapon Places & Proficiency Abilities | All Exceptional Materia Areas | How To Unlock All Summon Materia | All Jukebox Songs Tracks Areas | PSA: 3 Incredibly Practical Button Inputs | How To Get 200% Or 300% Stagger Reward | How To Defeat Roche, Crab Warden & Air Buster | How To Conquer Reno, Rude & Hell Dwelling | How To Defeat Abzu, Ghoul & Eligor | How To Defeat Reno & Impolite, Unsuccessful Experiment & Abzu (Rematch) | How To Defeat Jenova, Rufus & Arsenal | How To Beat The Ultimate Boss | All Aspect-Quests Guideline & Rewards Checklist | Put up-Game Unlockables Guidebook

How To Beat The ‘Ultimate Weapon’ Key Boss | Best Secret Obstacle Information

The ‘Ultimate Weapon’ trophy will unlock immediately after defeating Delight & Pleasure, the remaining opponent in the Leading Magic formula 7-Star Shinra Combat Simulator challenge. To unlock the ultimate 5-round fight, you are going to have to complete all Colosseum battles, all Shinra Overcome Simulator battles, and all Battle Intel issues.

The Best Mystery challenge is only obtainable in Tough Method — Challenging Mode and the Hojo’s Lab Struggle Simulator each unlock soon after finishing the match. In Difficult Method, you cannot use merchandise, and you will not regenerate HP / MP. That can make all the things a entire lot more challenging.

Pre-Requisites:

Prior to even attempting this battle, you’ll will need to be prepared.

Get Cloud, Tifa & Aerith to Level 50.

Absolutely enhance x2 HP Up for all 3 get together customers.

Entirely improve Revival Materia for two occasion customers. Crop up is pretty essential listed here.

Unlock all Weapon Capabilities and improve your weapons as a lot as attainable with SP.

To guarantee you survive against Bahamut’s Mega Flare, equip Aerith with Revival Earrings. It isn’t expected, but it helps a large amount.

Loadout Guidelines:

Cloud : Your major participant. Make positive he’s rough. Preserve MP for revives. Don’t squander magic attacking if you can assist it. Equip Hardedge & Astral Cuff for injury and magic protection. Give Cloud x2 HP Up, Heal, Revive, Steadfast Block, Fire+Elemental, Chakra, AP Guide, Bahamut

: Your major participant. Make positive he’s rough. Preserve MP for revives. Don’t squander magic attacking if you can assist it.

Tifa : All about aid, creating stagger, and boosting Stagger Reward injury. Equip Metal Knuckles & Winner Belt for significant essential hits and defense. Give Tifa x2 HP Up, Remedy, Revive, Steadfast Block, Barrier, Time, Extra fat Chocobo

: All about aid, creating stagger, and boosting Stagger Reward injury.

Aerith : Your key healer and magic consumer. Equip Mythril Rod and increase magic electricity. Gives Aerith MP Absorb + Lightning, Enlarge + Heal, x2 HP Up, MP Up, x1-2 Magic Up, Revive, Leviathan

: Your key healer and magic consumer.

Leading Key Struggle Recommendations

The struggle alone is split into five rounds. Each individual round, you are going to get on a unique opponent. You will want to stay alive, harmony out your MP usage, and try out to acquire down your opponents as promptly as doable.

Round 1 – Shiva : The most straightforward battle of the struggle. She can be immediately staggered with Fire spells. Very basic fight. Retain your HP up with heal and bit by bit whittle her down to about 50% well being. Aim to stagger her when she’s at 50 % wellbeing, and you are going to be in a position to promptly defeat her when she’s staggered. If you stagger way too early, she’ll go berserk and deal a lot more hurt. If you want, summon Bahamut right here to effortlessly defeat her.

: The most straightforward battle of the struggle. She can be immediately staggered with Fire spells. Very basic fight. Retain your HP up with heal and bit by bit whittle her down to about 50% well being.

Spherical 2 – Fats Chocobo: Another battle that’s entirely easy. Just look at out for the Tonberries and defeat them ASAP. There is no explanation to squander MP below — use capabilities and dodge to bring down his wellness.

Round 3 – Leviathan : The initial challenging struggle. It is weak to Thunder, but only use the spell to assistance Stagger it. Keep near in melee variety to avoid its annoying spray attacks. Retain Aerith alive, use Amount 1 magic attacks although it flies, and unleash your Limit Breaks once they are readily available. When Leviathan uses Spinning Dive, make absolutely sure to swap to Cloud / Tifa and block. This is exactly where Steadfast Guard will aid.

: The initial challenging struggle. It is weak to Thunder, but only use the spell to assistance Stagger it. Keep near in melee variety to avoid its annoying spray attacks.

Round 4 – Ifrit & Bahamut : The toughest struggle of the challenge by significantly. You are going to have to consider on both of those Ifrit & Bahamut. If you have Fireplace (Level 2) linked to Elemental on an accessory, you are going to be 100% immune to all hearth attacks, so you won’t choose damage from Ifrit. That can be really, quite helpful. Straight away use Barrier spells on your occasion. The fight begins in opposition to Bahamut alone, but at 50% HP it will summon Ifrit. Always use Come up to revive your get together associates so they return with 100% HP. Aerith ought to be focused on healing. Make certain your social gathering doesn’t fall under 50% when feasible. When Ifrit is summoned, target all your assaults on him. Use your Restrict Breaks. Use Counterstance to nullify magic damage and counterattack with Cloud. Target on Ifrit — use Tifa’s exclusive attacks to build up stagger and take him out of the struggle ASAP. Bahamut’s Mega Flare will always do 9999 damage. You can endure two means have the Revival Earring outfitted so Aerith vehicle-revives, or solid Arise suitable just before the Mega Flare timer is up.

: The toughest struggle of the challenge by significantly. You are going to have to consider on both of those Ifrit & Bahamut. If you have Fireplace (Level 2) linked to Elemental on an accessory, you are going to be 100% immune to all hearth attacks, so you won’t choose damage from Ifrit. That can be really, quite helpful.

Spherical 5 – Pride & Joy : The ultimate spherical is challenging, but nowhere close to as challenging as Bahamut. Stay away from his potent arm attacks when his fists increase up, and stay absent from the burning spots on the arena. Help you save your MP for Occur. If Satisfaction & Pleasure grabs a bash member, they will die. Concentration on making ADP and using Arise to conserve them. Keep your Restrict Breaks for staggered states. You are going to want to do as a lot injury as probable although the boss is staggered. Numerous of his assaults can be blocked. Make confident to block to decrease the amount of harm you get. Aerith can assist stagger him speedier with Thunder.

: The ultimate spherical is challenging, but nowhere close to as challenging as Bahamut. Stay away from his potent arm attacks when his fists increase up, and stay absent from the burning spots on the arena.

And that is really it! The most significant manager in the recreation can be overwhelmed with the suitable system. Still, it could possibly choose some exercise to get. Engage in by means of the marketing campaign and prepare on your own mentally for a grueling Hard Method struggle.