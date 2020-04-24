ULA enters LVOS operation before USSF-7 launches

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) route to the USSF-7 launch achieved a major milestone during Thursday’s “Launch Vehicle on Stand (LVOS)” campaign. This marks the beginning of the final assembly of the launch vehicle within the VLC, the SLC-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

For the mission, ULA will launch the Atlas V in the 501 configuration. This means that the Centaur upper level five meter fairing with the Aerojet RocketDine RL-10C engine is used.

This mission will be the Atlas V’s seventh flight in the 501 configuration. The 501 configuration does not have any solid rocket motors.

After being manufactured at the company’s rocket factory in Decatur, Alabama – the Centaur and Atlas V first stage is called R / S Rocketship on ULA’s Transportation Ship. The ship departed Decatur on September 27, 2019. The departure came just hours after the former M / V Delta Mariner was renamed the R / S Rocketship.

After a 2,000-mile journey, the ship arrived at Cape Canaveral on October 6, 2019. The ship is operated by Fos Maritime.

The next day, the stages were offloaded by the R / S rocketship. The Atlas V first stage and the Centaur were later moved to the hangar at the Atlas Space Flight Operations Station at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Flight hardware storage and further processing remained until these recent events were required.

Before the current administration established the United States Space Force, this operation was called AFSPC-7. After the establishment of the Space Force, the designation was changed to USSF-7.

For LVOS Day, the 107-foot Atlas V first stage was rolled from the Atlas Space Flight Operations Center to the SLC-41. On the morning of April 23, the first phase landed at VIF.

The first stage booster was gently rotated from horizontal to vertical using an overhead crane mounted on top of the VIF and ground handling fixture.

After the vertical, the booster was moved to the VIF using the crane. By noon, the booster was reduced to a mobile launch platform or MLP. The booster was then integrated into the MLP.

See also

The USSF-7 mission will launch the Boeing X-37B spacecraft into orbit for the US Space Force. The mission is also known as OTV-6.

The last X-37B mission was OTV-5, which launched on September 7, 2017. The mission ended when the X-37B landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center shuttle landing facility on October 27, 2019 at 3:51 am EST.

The X-37B was in OTV-5 for two years, or 717 days in space, which broke the previous record total time in space by a spacecraft. This record was previously held by Space Shuttle Discovery (OV-103), which clocked a total of one year in his entire career.

History of the X-37 program By 1999, Boeing was selected to develop the NASA spacecraft. The X-40 was also developed between 1998 and 2001 to test the gliding capabilities of the X-37 design. For drop tests on the X-40A, the UH-60 Black Hawk was used to lift the glider to the proper height.

In 2003, the program was transferred to the United States Air Force as part of DARPA.

The X-37A was developed for testing similar to the Space Shuttle Enterprise (OV-101). The first glide and landing test for the X-37A occurred on April 7, 2006. The landing tests used White Knight aircraft, designed by Burt Rutan and built by the company Scaled Composites. Development for the X-37A occurred in Mojave and Palmdale, CA.

The spacecraft shares some similarities to the spacecraft, including the manufacturer, thermal protection system, and payload bay.

The X-37B was manufactured by Boeing, which has been a part of the Rockwell North American Boeing. Thermal Protection System (TPS) also uses a system of tiles and blankets depending on the heat load in a particular space. The Boeing CST-100 Starliner also features similar TPS.

The payload bay on the X-37B consists of a solar array that is deployed in orbit and after the door is opened. The spacecraft also included space for radiators and classified payloads.

The United States government is highly classified in terms of specific missions and details related to the X-37B spacecraft.

The first X-37B flight, the OTV-1, occurred in 2010. The second X-37B was built in 2011 and flew on its first voyage on the OTV-2. The program’s first two orbital planes landed at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Landings are autonomous, like the Soviet space shuttle Buran.

Currently, both existing X-37Bs are based in Florida and use the Orbiter Processing Facility-1 and 2 (OPF-1, OPF-2), which were previously used to upgrade space shuttle orbiters.

In the coming weeks, the Centaur upper stage will be rolled over to the SLC-41 and integrated into the Atlas V Stack inside the VIF. Upon completion of final inspections, the payload arrives at the VIF and is integrated into the launch vehicle.

The USSF-7 mission is the 139th aircraft to the ULA and the second in the United States space fleet after the AEHF-6.

The USSF-7 / OTV-6 mission is currently scheduled for May 16. Notably, this launch date has been moved to four days to allow ULA an additional buffer to move towards the major launch of the Mars 2020 Rover.