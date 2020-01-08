Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, killing at least 170

Loading...

A Ukrainian plane carrying at least 170 people crashed Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all passengers on board, state television reported. The plane took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said. The crash is believed to have been caused by mechanical problems. An investigation team was at the crash site in the southwestern outskirts of Tehran, said civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh. “After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” said Jafarzadeh. “An investigation team from the National Aviation Department was dispatched to the scene after the announcement of the news. “Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later said on state television that everyone on board had been killed in the accident. According to state television, more than 180 passengers and crew were on board. The crash could not be resolved immediately. The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation. for the murder of revolutionary guard general Qassem Soleimani. The Boeing 737-800 is a common twin-engine single-aisle airliner used for short to mid-range flights. Thousands of planes are used by airlines around the world. Introduced in the late 1990s, it is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, immobilized for almost 10 months after two fatal accidents. In March 2016, a Dubai Flydubai 737-800 crashed as it attempted to land at Rostov-on-Don Airport in Russia, killing 62 people on board. Another flight 737-800 from Dubai, operated by Air India Express, crashed in May 2010 as it attempted to land in Mangalore, India, killing more than 150 people on board. Chicago-based Boeing Co. “was aware of media reports about Iran and we are collecting more information,” spokesman Michael Friedman told The Associated Press. Boeing, like other airline manufacturers, generally assists in accident investigation. However, this effort in this case could be affected by the U.S. sanctions campaign in place against Iran since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018. and Boeing were selling billions of dollars worth of planes to Iran as part of the deal, which saw Tehran limit uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting the economy But Trump’s decision has halted sales. During decades of international sanctions, Iran’s commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly for the country. carriers in recent years, claiming hundreds of lives.

