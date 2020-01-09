Ukrainian plane crash in Iran raises problem in another Boeing 737 model

Loading...

Ukrainian International Airlines flight crash 10 minutes after takeoff from Tehran, killing 176 people, raises questions about a known safety issue with the Boeing 737 model involved – not the 737-MAX on the ground but the previous one NG, or Next Generation, model.

There was no official finding of the cause of the accident, whether he was shot down or convicted of mechanical failure or pilot error. Iran has reported a technical malfunction, but Ukraine has suggested that it is considering all scenarios.

It is unusual for an accident like this to happen so suddenly when leaving an airport without the pilot being able to send a Mayday distress call.

This could indicate the probability of a sudden and catastrophic failure exceeding the flight so completely that the pilots had no chance of responding.

Investigators are sure to prioritize the review if it is some sort of failure that has already occurred on the affected 737-800 NG model. In doing so, their attention will focus on Southwest Airlines flight 1380 in 2018, when a sudden and catastrophic failure of an engine fan blade damaged a 737 so badly that only the nerves and skill of its pilot, Tammie Jo Shults, saved him from a disaster. .

After investigating this incident, the National Transportation Safety Board last November identified a fault in the crankcase of this 737 model that allowed a failed engine fan blade to become like a shard of a missile which tears in the fuselage of the plane. .

Boeing responded to the NTSB alert by saying that no aircraft should be stopped until the problem is resolved. It said:

“All 737 NGs are sure to continue operating normally as the problem is completely mitigated by inspections of the fan blades. In addition, Boeing is working on design improvements to fully meet the NTSB safety recommendation. Once approved by the FAA, this design change will be implemented over the long term in the existing NG fleet. This problem is limited to the 737 NG and does not affect the 737 MAX. “

The crankcases are supposed to be designed to contain failure chips, but the November NTSB warning questioned Boeing’s claim that, in this case, regular engine inspections “mitigated” the problem. He pointed out that the failure of the Southwest 737 revealed a weakness that had not been revealed in the original tests when the FAA certified the design as safe.

NTSB President Robert Sumwalt wrote: “It is important to go beyond the routine examination of the fan blades; the structural integrity of engine nacelle components for various combinations of cells and engines must be guaranteed. “

The board issued five new safety recommendations to the FAA which it said needed action. The engines are manufactured jointly by General Electric and a French company, Safran, but the design of the crankcase is the responsibility of Boeing.

The failure for Flight 1380 occurred at 30,000 feet when the flight reached cruising height. The Ukrainian 737 which crashed in Iran was approximately 8,000 feet when the disaster struck. There are two possibilities for an engine failure related to this altitude: the engines were operated at maximum power for the climb, or there could have been a bird strike.

Boeing did not comment on the possible cause of the disaster. In an overnight tweet, he said he saw media reports and gathered more information. Early Wednesday morning, he tweeted, “This is a tragic event and our sincere thoughts are with the crew, the passengers and their families. We are in contact with our airline customers and support them during these difficult times. We are ready to help you in any way necessary. “

Iranian officials said the plane’s black box had been found and that, if it was intact, it should provide enough data to establish the cause of the crash. It is likely that the Iranians will call on European investigators, most likely French, to help analyze the data.

Boeing said, “We are aware of the Iranian media reports and we are collecting more information.”

There are more than 5,000 Boeing 737-800 NGs in air service worldwide.

