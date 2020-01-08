Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers crashes in Tehran

Loading...

A Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers and crew members crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, national television reported. There was no immediate news about the victims. The plane took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said. The accident was suspected to have been caused by mechanical problems.An investigation team was at the accident site in the southwest suburbs of Tehran, said civil aviation spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh. Airport flight data showed a Ukrainian 737-800 piloted by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning and then stopped sending data almost immediately after, according to the FlightRadar24 website. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The crash occurred hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the murder of the revolutionary guard general Qassem Soleimani.

A Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers and crew members crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, national television reported. There was no word on the victims.

The plane took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said. The accident is suspected to have been caused by mechanical problems.

An investigation team visited the crash site in the southwest suburbs of Tehran, said civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh.

Airport flight data showed that a Ukrainian 737-800 piloted by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning and then stopped sending data almost immediately after, according to the FlightRadar24 website. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The accident came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the murder of revolutionary guard general Qassem Soleimani.

This is a developing story.

.