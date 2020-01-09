Ukrainian official: Theories target missile strike after plane crash in Iran, killing 176

Loading...

Tehran, Iran – The crew of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran, killing the 176 people on board, never called for help and was trying to turn around for the airport when their burning plane fell, a first Iranian investigation report said Thursday. Ukraine, meanwhile, said it considered a missile strike as one of the possible theories for the accident, despite Iran’s denials.

The Iranian report suggests that a sudden emergency hit the Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines early Wednesday morning, when it crashed, just minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

Investigators from the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, however, did not provide an immediate explanation for the disaster. Iranian officials initially blamed a technical malfunction for the crash, something initially supported by Ukrainian officials before saying they would not speculate in an ongoing investigation.

The accident occurred just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases housing US troops during a confrontation with Washington following the death of a Guardian general. the Iranian revolution in a drone strike last week.

The Ukrainian International Airlines took off on Wednesday at 6:12 a.m., after nearly an hour’s delay at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, the main airport for travelers to Iran. It gained altitude westward, reaching nearly 8,000 feet, according to the report and flight tracking data.

Then something went wrong, although “no radio message was received from the pilot regarding unusual situations,” said the report. In an emergency, pilots generally contact air traffic controllers immediately.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew of another flight passing over him, described seeing the plane ignite before crashing at 6:18 am, the report said.

The accident caused a massive explosion when the plane touched down, possibly because the plane had been fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kiev, Ukraine.

The bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are recovered by the rescue team at the accident site in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday January 8, 2020. A passenger plane Ukrainian carrying 176 people crashed Wednesday, just minutes after takeoff from the main airport in the Iranian capital, transforming farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing everyone on board. Ebrahim Noroozi, Associated Press

The report also confirmed that the two so-called “black boxes” that contain data and communications from the aircraft cockpit had been recovered, although they were damaged and parts of their memory were recovered lost. He also said that investigators initially ruled out laser or electromagnetic interference as the cause of the accident.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine, told the Ukrainian media that those responsible had several working theories regarding the accident, including a missile strike.

“A missile strike, possibly a Tor missile system, is among the main (theories), as information has surfaced on the Internet regarding elements of a missile found near the crash site,” said said Danilov. He did not specify where he saw the information on the Internet.

Ukrainian investigators who arrived in Iran on Thursday are currently awaiting permission from Iranian authorities to examine the crash site and search for missile fragments, said Danilov.

The Tor is a missile system made in Russia. Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007 as part of a $ 700 million contract signed in December 2005. Iran also presented the missiles during military parades.

Iran did not immediately respond to Ukraine’s comments. However, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, denied that a missile hit the plane in a comment reported Wednesday by the semi-official news agency Fars. He rejected the allegation of “psychological warfare” by Iranian opposition groups based abroad.

Ukraine has a dark history with missile attacks, including in July 2014 when one of these strikes downed a Malaysia Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine, killing the 298 people on board.

Two women cry in front of a memorial to the flight crew of the Ukrainian plane 737-800 which crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, inside Borispil International Airport outside Kiev, in Ukraine, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Efrem Lukatsky, Associated press

Danilov also said that other possible causes under investigation included a drone or other flying object crashing into the plane, a terrorist attack or an engine failure causing an explosion. However, no terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The plane was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, officials said. The accident just before dawn scattered burning debris and passenger belongings over a large area of ​​farmland.

Many of the passengers were believed to be international students attending universities in Canada; they were returning to Toronto via Kiev after visiting their families during the winter holidays.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he plans to call Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about the crash and the investigation.

“Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash,” said Zelenskiy. “We will surely find out the truth.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 138 of the passengers were destined for Canada. The flight also included a family of four and honeymooners as well. The manifesto mentions several adolescents and children, some as young as 1 or 2 years old.

The wax of melted candles next to the flowers is deposited at the Canadian Embassy during a national day of mourning in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday January 9, 2020, for the victims of the Ukrainian plane 737-800 which s crashed on the outskirts of Tehran. Efrem Lukatsky, Associated Press

The accident was among the worst loss of life for Canadians in an airline disaster. The flag above Parliament in Ottawa was lowered to half the staff, and Trudeau vowed to get to the bottom of the disaster.

“Know that all Canadians are grieving with you,” he said, speaking to the families of the victims.

Ukrainian officials, for their part, initially agreed with Iranian suspicions that the 3.5-year-old plane was overturned by mechanical problems, but then backed down and refused to offer a cause for the duration of investigation.

While the cause of the tragedy remains unknown, the disaster could further damage the reputation of Boeing, which was battered by the fury of two fatal accidents involving a different model from the much more recent Boeing 737 Max, which was immobilized for almost 10 months. The uproar led to the dismissal of the company’s CEO last month.

Boeing offered condolences to the families of the victims and said it was ready to help.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Litvinova from Moscow.

Associated press