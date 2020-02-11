Some said that Kolomoisky, whose strengths were a TV station broadcasting the sitcom with Zelenskiy, has tried to use his long-term ties with the president to try to shape Ukrainian government policy and protect his business interests.

“The president wants to distance himself from Kolomoisky, who did not hide his ambitions to influence both domestic and foreign policies,” said Kiev-based political analyst Vadim Karasev.

Ukraine was at the center of recent US charges against President Donald Trump. These were caused by a telephone conversation on July 25 in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate his Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden and the son Hunter of Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Trump won an acquittal in the US senate last week.

Zelenskiy, who was elected in April, has tried to distance himself from the American accusation drama in an effort to maintain two-part American support. Such support is crucial for Ukraine, which has been stuck for years in a tug of war with Russia after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine in 2014 and supported a separatist uprising in Eastern Ukraine that has since killed 14,000 people.

Some analysts said that Kolomoisky was trying to get Zelenskiy to take a pro-Trump position.

The corresponding press