The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs tweeted that the extremely controversial Crimea problem in Apple Maps is “being solved” …

In November, Apple began to show Crimea as Russian territory when Apple Maps or Weather applications are used in Russia.

Crimea belongs to Ukraine, but was annexed by Russia in 2014 despite strong international protest. Apple has been attacked for having apparently credited the Russian claim to the territory.

Apple responded at the time, stating that a new Russian law left no choice for the company:

We would like to point out to our customers around the world that we have not made any changes to Apple Maps for Crimea outside of Russia, where a new law came into force which required us to update the map in Russia.

We review international law as well as US and other relevant national laws before making a decision regarding labeling on our cards and making changes if required by law. We are taking a closer look at how we manage the disputed borders in our services and may therefore make changes in the future. Our intention is to ensure that our customers can take advantage of Maps and other Apple services around the world.

Crimea problem in Apple Maps can now be solved

Business Insider noted a pair of tweets from the Ukrainian foreign minister.

Apple leader Lisa Jackson met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Davos […]

His tweet said the pair had discussed Apple’s “next steps” in the Ukrainian market, with a follow-up tweet hinting that the Crimea issue had also been discussed. He wrote: “[Ukraine has a growing pool of loyal customers, a creative IT class, improving the business climate – all the ingredients for beneficial cooperation are in place.”

In a follow-up, he added: “2/2 IPR protection,” gray market sales “and certain outstanding political issues are also being resolved.”

The tweet did not directly refer to the issue, nor did it give any clue as to what “resolution” might take.

