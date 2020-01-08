Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane with 180 onboard crashes near Tehran: Reports

Loading...

A Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane carrying 180 passengers and crew members crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff due to a technical problem, reports Iranian state television. The plane crashed near Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, ISNA said.

Investigators are believed to be at the crash site on the outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh, quoted by the Associated Press, said.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers,” Pirhossein Koulivand, chief of Iranian emergency services, told Reuters.

Flight data showed that a plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines and headed for Kiev had stopped transmitting data shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning, according to FlightRadar24.

A help desk employee at Boryspil International Airport, where the flight was allegedly directed, was quoted by the Russian news agency RIA as saying that he had “no information about any problems” with the flight .

No further details were immediately available.

Reports of the crash came just hours after Iran launched missiles at two Iraqi air bases on Tuesday evening amid heightened tensions after an American strike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

