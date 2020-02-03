Ukraine: recordings show that Iran knew that jet aircraft were hit by a rocket | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

A transcript of the recording, published by the Ukrainian 1 + 1 TV channel, contains a conversation in Farsi between an air traffic controller and a pilot allegedly flying a Fokker 100 jet for Iran’s Aseman Airlines from the southern city of Shiraz to Tehran.

“A series of lights like … yes, it’s rocket, is there something wrong?” Calls the pilot to the controller.

“No, how many miles? True? “The controller asks.

The pilot replies that he saw the light at Payam airport, near where the Guard M-1 anti-aircraft missiles were launched. The controller says that nothing has been reported to them, but the pilot remains persistent.

“It’s the light of rockets,” says the pilot.

“Don’t you see anything anymore?” Asks the controller.

“Dear engineer, it was an explosion. We saw a very big light there, I don’t really know what it was, “the pilot replies.

The controller then tries to contract the Ukrainian jetliner, but without success.

Publicly available radar tracking information for flights shows that the Aseman Airlines aircraft, flight no. 3768, was close enough to Tehran to see the explosion.

The Iranian civil aviation authorities maintained for days that it was not a missile that crashed the plane, even after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US officials began to say they believed it had been shot.

There were 57 Canadian citizens aboard the plane, along with several others who had links with Canada.

Iranian officials should have had immediate access to air traffic control recordings and Zelenskiy told 1 + 1 that “the recording indeed shows that the Iranian party knew from the start that our plane was being shot down by a rocket, they knew this at the time of the shooting. “

The President of Ukraine repeated his demands to decode the flight recorders of the aircraft in Kiev – something that Iranian officials had promised last month, but returned later. On Monday, Ukrainian investigators would travel to Tehran to participate in the decoding, but Zelenskiy insisted on bringing the so-called “black boxes” back to Kiev.

“It’s very important to us,” he said.

However, the Iranian authorities condemned the publication of the recording as “unprofessional” and said it was part of a confidential report.

“This Ukrainian action means we no longer want to give them any proof,” said Rezaifar, the head of Iranian investigators, according to a report from the semi-official news agency Mehr.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to show that Payam is an airport, not a city.

Yuras Karmanau and Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press