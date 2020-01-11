Loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The latest news about Iran-related developments (all times local):

12:15 pm

The President of Ukraine says that Iran must take further steps, including an official apology, after admitting that one of his missiles has shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement on Saturday that Ukraine expected Iran “guarantees” of “a full and open investigation that the perpetrators are tried.”

He added that Ukraine expected “paying a fee” and “official apologies through diplomatic channels.”

He also expressed hope of continuing the crash investigation without delay. A team of Ukrainian researchers is in Iran.

“Our 45 specialists need full access and collaboration to establish justice,” he said.

6:40 am

Iran announced on Saturday that its army “accidentally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner and killed all 176 on board.

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

The jet, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, plunged into Tehran outskirts during take-off, just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at US forces.

Iran had several days denied that a rocket crashed the plane. But then the US and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed Iran shot the plane.

The plane, on its way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, transported 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

