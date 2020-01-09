Ukraine does not exclude rockets from doomed flight of 176 people

Loading...

Rescue teams are working in the midst of rubble after a Ukrainian plane with 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board.

– / AFP via Getty Images

A top Ukrainian security officer on Thursday explained what he said were the four main theories about why a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran the previous day, killing 176 people, including a possible rocket attack and terrorism.

Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, made his statement as an initial report by Iranian investigators that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had been on fire just before it crashed.

Ukraine looks at various possible causes of the crash, including a possible rocket attack, a collision, a motor explosion or terrorism, he wrote in a Facebook post.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on US-led troops in Iraq, causing some to speculate that the plane might have been hit.

But an initial assessment by Western intelligence agencies was that the aircraft had suffered a technical defect and had not been knocked down by a rocket, five security sources – three Americans, one European and the Canadian – who asked not to be mentioned, Reuters said.

Images showing punctures and holes in rubble from the crash circulate on social media, causing some to speculate too early that shrapnel from a rocket attack played a role in the downing.

A journalist investigating the plane that was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 warned against the images. “Be careful when analyzing gaps in different parts of the plane,” tweeted Nick Waters. “For example: these images show the same piece, where at least some of the” holes “actually appear to be small rocks or other dirt in higher resolution images.”

Danylov said that Ukrainian investigators in Iran wanted to search the crash site for possible debris from a Russian rocket after seeing reports of its possible existence on the internet.

He referred to an unverified image that is being spread on Iranian social media, allegedly showing the debris of a Russia-made Tor-M1 ground-to-air missile of the kind used by the Iranian army.

“Our (investigative) committee is talking to the Iranian authorities about visiting the crash site and is determined to look for excerpts from a Russian Tor air defense missile that had information on the internet,” Danylov told the Ukrainian news site Censor.net separately.

He said Ukraine would draw on expertise gained from conducting its own investigation into the shooting of flight MH-17 of Malaysia Airlines in 2014, an incident that killed all 298 people on board.

Several US-based aviation experts have expressed skepticism that a technical malfunction caused the aircraft to fall, as Iranian officials suggested in the immediate aftermath of the crash. However, Iran has rejected speculation that a rocket may have hit the plane.

Brig. Gene. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the armed forces, described that chatter against Iran’s Iranian news agency as American “psychological warfare”, as well as “ridiculous” and an “extreme lie.”

“Most passengers on this plane were invaluable Iranian youth; all we do is focus on defending the safety of our people and the country, “said Shekarchi.

Jeff Guzzetti, who headed the Federal Aviation Investigation Division until his retirement last year, said preliminary and publicly available evidence, such as eyewitness video of the crash and photos of wreckage news, suggesting the aircraft was intentional was knocked down. He added that the emergence of further evidence could change his opinion.

“For me, it has all the characteristics of an intentional act,” Guzzetti told The Washington Post. “I don’t know if it was a bomb or a rocket or a fire bomb. I just know that planes don’t break apart like that.”

The passengers on the plane were mainly Iranians, but also Europeans and more than 60 Canadian citizens. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday that 138 of the victims were on their way to Toronto. He promised that the crash would be “thoroughly investigated.”

“Canadians have questions, and they deserve answers,” he said.

Asked if he could “categorically” exclude the plane from being shot, Trudeau said he couldn’t, adding that it’s too early to speculate about possible causes.

With files from The Washington Post