KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine has asked the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to expand its monitoring mission in the country, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Monday after meeting with the president of the organization.

The OSCE special monitoring mission has been present in Ukraine since 2014, when fighting between Ukrainians and Russian-backed separatists broke out in the eastern regions of the country after the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

The civilian observers of the mission observe the situation in Ukraine in general and in the war-torn regions in particular, with a special task to facilitate dialogue between the parties to the conflict. The mandate ends on March 31.

Prystaiko said that Kiev has asked the OSCE not only to expand the mission, but also to “expand its capabilities and human resources” and support it financially.

The OSCE president Edi Rama, in turn, called the separatist conflict in Eastern Ukraine “the most urgent challenge for security and stability in Europe today”.

The move comes in the midst of Ukraine’s efforts to end the war that has killed more than 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of the country. In December, leaders from Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany took part in discussions hoping to revive a 2015 peace agreement. The negotiations did not lead to a breakthrough, but were encouraged by both Russia and Ukraine as progress.

The corresponding press