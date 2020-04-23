UK weather forecasts – Sahara dust clouds will hit Britain from Europe when the Brits bask in the beautiful sunshine – the Scottish Sun

SAHARAN’s dust cloud will hit England this morning because British people across the country are getting hotter in 24C.

Dust clouds arrive in the UK from western Europe overnight and can settle today while the hottest April in decades continues.

Britain is set to see temperatures of 24C on Thursday, and London can reach 26C

Meteorology The Met Office said, there will be ‘levels of air pollution’ on Thursday Credit: Geoff Robinson

This April is the hottest in the UK since 2011 Credit: Met Office

Strange weather is being carried from northern Africa across the Mediterranean and into northern Europe, and can affect the level of air pollution.

Even so, most countries will continue to enjoy comfortable weather, with temperatures reaching 24 degrees Celsius in Cardiff and 18 degrees Celsius in Glasgow.

The country remains under strict corona virus locking rules, however, Britons cannot leave their homes and enjoy the weather.

The high average for this month is 12C, and this is the hottest month in the UK since 2011.

The Sahara dust cloud arrived in England on Wednesday evening and the early hours of this morning. Credit: SKIRON

The Sahara dust cloud is seen several times a year in England, and is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara desert in North Africa.

SKIRON, a European weather forecaster, predicted that dust clouds would reach Britain on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

According to the Met Office: “Strong winds that blow regularly across the Sahara lift dust and sand high into the sky.

“Winds in the sky between 3,000 and 7,000 feet can carry dust thousands of miles across the sky.”

Small particles of red dust clouds can affect the level of air pollution.

The Met Office has warned that Britain should expect “moderate levels of air pollution” today, which “will become wider throughout southern England and Wales on Friday.”

The south of England will be the hottest today, with Wales and London enjoying temperatures around 24CCredit: Met Office

High temperatures in London could break the 26CC Credit: PA: Press Association record this year

Today is expected to see the hottest temperature this week so far, with the potential for this year’s record 26C to be broken.

Met Office estimates say there will be cold temperatures in the north of England because of higher pressures depending on the region.

I will not rule out people like Greater London and the south even reaching 25C.

Bonnie Diamond from Met Office

Met office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be a little fog to start the day on Thursday, but it will be bright quickly and there will be warm, bright sunshine all over England.

“It will be the same for Friday, which may be hotter in some areas.

“This is because of the large area of ​​high pressure that hangs in the north of England.

“It also helps that there are consecutive sunny and hot days that continue.”

Office forecaster Met Bonnie Diamond said: “I will not rule out people like Greater London and the south even reaching 25C.”

Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, is expected to see temperatures of 24C today, and the Greek island of Corfu is estimated to only reach 15C.

The hottest day of the year in the UK so far was recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on April 10.

Asked whether today’s temperature could beat him, Ms Diamond said: “Although 26C might be a little pushing – it’s not impossible with light winds and solar traps.

“Maybe Friday will be the same warm day, but as we head for the weekend, we tend to lose the southwest wind and return to less warm temperatures.”

Sahara dust is relatively common in the UK, and is usually seen several times a year. Credit: Reuters

West Bay, in Dorset, enjoys fine weather on Tuesday Credit: Alamy Live News

Some take the opportunity to exercise in the sun at PooleCredit: Alamy Live News