UK weather forecasts – Britain is getting ready for rain and flood TODAY when the locking heat wave ends wet – The Scottish Sun

The BRITAIN lockdown heat wave ended bleak today as parts of the country prepare for a rainy weekend and even flood.

Rain in April is expected to sweep, causing the Environment Agency to warn that flooding might occur in southern England.

Environmental Agency warns of possible flooding in southern England Credit: Environmental Agency

April has witnessed beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures, tempting the British to sunbathe in the park and on the beach despite the desire to stay inside.

But this weekend, temperatures will start to drop and cooler weather will continue until next week.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “On Saturday, a mostly dry day, but on the east and southwest coast of England and Wales we might see clouds.

“These can trigger strange showers, but they are expected to be brief.”

The temperature on Saturday will continue to be relatively high at 22 or 23 C and other parts of Britain must get the sun.

The Met Office website says: “Another sunny, warm and dry day for most people with long bright spells.

“Cloudier for some of the north and east coast of Scotland, colder here and along the North Sea coast. Strange bathing opportunities in Wales.

FLOOD WARNING

“The period is dry and sunny, despite some beach fog fog and also rain in many areas. Warmer in the south, cooler in the north.

“Some rain for the southwest and Wales, if not most of the places dry up with warm sunny spells after the low clouds disappear, but remain dull and foggy near some beaches.”

Across the south of England, eight flood warnings were imposed over the weekend.

Only a few areas that might have been marked for flooding are the Alton area, the High Wycombe area, the Salisbury and West Ilsley Plain area and the surrounding area.

Sunday will bring more rain to add warning to flooding in some areas.

Snell added: “Sunday will be a day of change, the temperature will slowly come down from that point.

“We will see a group of showers running from Scotland to England at noon.

“London and the southwest won’t see rain until night.

“The further north you are, the sooner you will see rain. North England and Wales will rain around lunchtime.

“For some people, this is the first point of rain for a while. When it rains, the temperature will fall.”

Britons will say goodbye to the key heat wave this weekend. Credit: Alamy Live News

Rain will roll across the country from SaturdayCredit: © Graham Hunt

Rain will continue until early next week Credit: © Graham Hunt