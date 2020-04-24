UK Weather Forecast – Britain is preparing for rain and flood warnings this weekend when the key heat wave ends – The Scottish Sun

The UK will say goodbye to the key heat wave today because the country is preparing for rain and flood this weekend.

A government website warns that flooding may occur in some parts of the country, but mostly affects areas in southern England.

Credit: www.theweatheroutlook.com

Credit: www.theweatheroutlook.com

April has seen very hot weather this year with an average temperature above 25C.

Many families throughout the UK have received hot weather during confinement by exercising outside in the radiant sun.

But this weekend, temperatures will start to drop and cooler weather will continue until next week.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “On Saturday, a mostly dry day, but on the east and southwest coast of England and Wales we might see clouds.

“These can trigger strange showers, but they are expected to be brief.”

The temperature on Saturday will continue to be relatively high at 22 or 23 degrees.

The Met Office website says: “Another sunny, warm and dry day for most people with long bright spells.

“Cloudier for some of the north and east coast of Scotland, colder here and along the North Sea coast. Strange bathing opportunities in Wales.

“The period is dry and sunny, despite some beach fog fog and also rain in many areas. Warmer in the south, cooler in the north.

“Some rain for the southwest and Wales, if not most of the places dry up with warm sunny spells after the low clouds disappear, but remain dull and foggy near some beaches.”

FLOOD WARNING

But in southern England, there are flood warnings imposed over the weekend.

Only a few areas that might have been marked for flooding are the Alton area, the High Wycombe area, the Salisbury and West Ilsley Plain area and the surrounding area.

Sunday will bring more rain to add warning to flooding in some areas.

Snell added: “Sunday will be a day of change, the temperature will slowly come down from that point.

“We will see a group of showers running from Scotland to England at noon.

“London and the southwest won’t see rain until night.

“The further north you are, the sooner you will see rain. North England and Wales will rain around lunchtime.

“For some people, this is the first point of rain for a while. When it rains, the temperature will fall.”

Britons will say goodbye to the key heat wave this weekend. Credit: Alamy Live News

Rain will roll across the country from SaturdayCredit: © Graham Hunt

Rain will continue until early next week Credit: © Graham Hunt

We pay for your story! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us at 07810 791 502. We also pay for videos. Click here to upload your own.