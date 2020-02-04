UK unveils plans for climate conference amid criticism

LONDON – Britain says it plans to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2035 in an effort to speed up efforts to tackle climate change.

But the British government’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been questioned by the woman appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as head of the global United Nations climate summit – and was fired last week.

The United Kingdom said on Tuesday that even before 2035 it would cause a ban on fossil-fueled cars and vans “if a faster transition is possible.” The ban will also include hybrid vehicles.

The announcement coincided with the launch of Britain’s plans for the climate summit, known as the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26. It is planned to be held in Glasgow in November.

Johnson began a year of constructive Tuesday with nature researcher David Attenborough and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Italy is organizing a preparatory meeting for the conference.

“Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and countries around the world to act in the fight against climate change,” Johnson said in comments that were previously released by his office. “While we set out our plans to reach our ambitious net zero target for 2050 this year, we will encourage others to join us in pledging net zero emissions.”

Great Britain has promised to eliminate its net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But the Advisory Committee on Climate Change has warned that domestic measures to reduce carbon dioxide and other gases that contribute to global warming are far below what is needed.

Britain’s term of office at the helm of COP26 begins a rocky start. On Friday, Johnson fired Claire O’Neill, a former British minister who was appointed to lead the event last year. Her replacement has not been announced.

O’Neill criticized the prime minister in a letter to the Financial Times and said that Britain’s efforts to combat climate change were “miles away.”

“When you asked me to be your COP president … you promised to” lead you from the front “and asked me what it took:” money, people, just tell us! “She wrote. “Unfortunately, these promises and offers do not come close.

“The cabinet subcommittee on climate that you promised to chair, and that I would attend, did not meet once,” O’Neill added.

“You had a vision for Brexit and you did Brexit. As I write this, we have less than 7,000 hours before the start of COP26, where we have the opportunity to establish a new global vision for climate recovery and build a new consensus for global climate action. Please get this done too. “

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press