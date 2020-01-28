Canada still has to decide whether to deliver Huawei 5G equipment, but, like Britain, is under pressure from the United States to ban the Chinese company as a threat to US national security.

The United States claims that according to a 2017 National Intelligence Service Act, China’s communist leaders could force Huawei to engage in cyber espionage. Huawei denies that that would be possible.

The 5G infrastructure program is considered crucial for Britain’s economic future when it leaves the European Union. But the decision is fraught, because the United States objects to offering Huawei vital infrastructure and has threatened to cut off sharing information with allies who do use Huawei.

The British government said Tuesday after a meeting of its National Security Council that it is taking some steps to “reduce the potential risk of the supply chain and combat the range of threats, whether cyber criminals or state-sponsored attacks . “

The decision is uncomfortable for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, as he risks the anger of one of Britain’s closest allies when it really needs Trump’s administration to quickly conclude a trade agreement after Brexit. Britain also hates to offend China, whatever it needs for future trade agreements.

Huawei said it was “reassured” by the decision of the British government.

“This fact-based decision will result in a more advanced, secure and cost-effective telecommunications infrastructure suitable for the future,” said Vice President Victor Zhang. “It gives the UK access to leading technology and ensures a competitive market.”

The measures also include keeping Huawei away from all “safety-related and safety-critical networks” and banning sensitive sites such as nuclear sites and military bases.

