UK start time, TV channel, live stream, undercard and final fighting chances for massive rematch in Las Vegas - The Sun

The heavyweight rematch of the year has started.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are on the verge of toe to toe while fighting out in Las Vegas for the WBC’s heavyweight crown.

The world will watch when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fight again. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

More than a year after their enchanting first meeting, both the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber hope to take the lead and set up a possible unification confrontation with Anthony Joshua.

It was a rather remarkable first encounter in December 2018 when two stars on both sides of the Atlantic went to war in Los Angeles.

The first meeting between the couple was one of the fights of the decade Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Fury memorablely climbed late from the game and forced a dramatic draw after bobbing and impressively making his way through 11 laps.

But a huge right-left combination in Wilder’s last seemed to have ended the Mancunian challenge – only for the 6ft9 giant to clamber back from the jaws of defeat and dance around the desperate American to the bell.

Both hunters remained busy while the rematch was negotiating, with Wilder Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz abandoning KO to keep his WBC crown.

While Fury continued to strengthen his profile with the American public by beating both Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin in Sin City, while picking up new supporters with a bizarre stint in the WWE.

Anger appeared in the WWE when he wanted to reach the American public. Credit: Reuters

When is Fury vs Wilder 2?

After months of hassle, a date has finally been set for the long-awaited rematch.

Both camps have accused the other of parking, but we now know for sure that the two hunters will fight again.

Fury vs Wilder 2 is ready for Saturday, February 22.

The Gypsy King has fought twice in Las Vegas, famous for an Apollo Creed-inspired outfit while walking to Schwarz last May.

His profile is therefore strengthened on American territory and he expects to have a huge supporter base at the MGM Grand.

With the fight taking place in America, it will be a late night for the British public.

Expect Fury and Wilder to walk around the UK no later than 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Fury was badly cut against Otto Wallin but fought against the victory Credit: Reuters

On which TV channel and live stream can I watch it?

FURY’S rematch against Wilder is shown live at BT Sport Box Office.

It has been a regular channel for the Gypsy King.

The pay-per-view channel is available to everyone, whether or not you are a BT customer.

You can watch on your TV if you have Sky, Virgin Media or TalkTalk.

Or you can buy Fight Night via the official website and stream on a number of devices.

The cost of the fight has not yet been announced, but the first meeting brought back gamblers £ 19.95 on these shores – but think of viewers in the US, who had to pay a huge $ 74.99 in December 2018.

Wilder remains undefeated and is a knockout artist Credit: EPA

How do fighters compare?

The first match between this pair was one of the most fascinating heavyweight duels of the decade.

Fury is a more defensive and stylish boxer than Wilder, who wants to weave and prick his way to success while possessing power in his back pocket.

While the Bronze Bomber is a knockout king with a devastating hook, with 41 KOs from 42 wins.

Wilder thought he had done it again when he sent Fury scattered with an atomic bomb from a right-left combo in the final round of the fight, only for Fury to somehow defeat the count.

Both have an unbeaten record, with Fury bragging 29-0-1 after being completely taken over by Wallin in his last fight.

The American is standing in an impressive 6ft7, but is still dominated by the mountain of Fury, 6ft9.

Wilder has an impressive range of 211 cm, but Fury was able to surpass him in the first fight due to a 5 cm advantage.

Who else fights on the map?

It will be a gigantic boxing evening at one of the sport’s most iconic locations.

On the undercard of the first competition we were treated to winning performances by Jarret Hurd, Luis Ortiz, Joe Joyce and Isaac Lowe.

The card for the rematch has yet to be determined.

What are the chances of fighting?

As was the case in the first fight, a lot of money will ride on the outcome.

The bookmakers are struggling to split this pair and the odds are incredibly close as Wilder and Fury start their respective camps.

Currently you can be right that Wilder defends his crown, with the Gypsy King the odds-on favorites on 10/11.

If you fancy a draw – and then maybe a trilogy – it will cost no less than 18/1.

Here are some selected bets prior to the combat evening:

Deontay Wilder to win – 1/1

Tyson Fury to win – 10/11

Fight to be a draw – 18/1

Wilder wins by KO – 11/8

Wilder win by decision – 8/1

Anger to win by KO – 5/1

Anger to win by decision – 6/4

* Opportunities of Ladbrokes and correct from January 13, 2020