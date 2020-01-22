UK start time, live stream, TV channel, undercard information for major YouTube boxing fight in Miami - The Sun

FRESH from Logan Paul’s loss in his rematch against KSI in November, his younger brother Jake will be next in the ring this month in a wreck match against colleague YouTuber AnEsonGib.

And just like that November match – this will also be a pro boxing fight.

When is Jake Paul against AnEsonGib?

Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib takes place on the night of Thursday, January 30.

The fight is expected to start between 2-3 in the early hours of Friday, January 31 UK time. This is 9-10pm in Miami.

The fight will be held at the Meridian in Island Gardens in Miami.

The couple has been engaged in a word war for months and will now finally face each other in the co-main event of the Miami-promoted Eddie Hearn card.

For the big fight you can follow the press conference tonight at 9 p.m. (Wednesday, January 8).

Which live stream and TV channel is Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib active on?

The fight is shown live on the DAZN network. DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil, the US and Canada.

It is not yet announced how to view the fight in the UK, although promoters Matchroom and Sky Sports have a deal until 2021.

Bloodied Jake Paul on his way to an interruption victory over Deji on the first Logan Paul vs KSi card in August 2018 Credit: Reuters

What are the rules of the fight?

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the fight will have the same rules as Logan Paul vs. KSI’s pro boxing rematch last November, meaning 10 ounce gloves, six rounds, no head protectors and the fight will count on the pro boxing record of both men.

Hearn said, “The same rules apply (such as Logan Paul vs KSI 2), 10 ounce gloves, no head protectors and both go through the full professional protocol.

“It’s US versus UK again! Los Angeles was wild, I feel that Miami will reach the next level.”

What is their previous fighting experience?

Paul, 22, fought an amateur match at the first Logan Paul vs. KSI fight in Manchester in 2018, where he defeated KSI ‘brother Deji with a fifth-round interruption.

AnEsonGib, 23, fought two amateur attacks and will also make his pro debut in Miami.

AnEsonGib is ‘Big Nose Na’ backwards.

How many followers do they have?

Millions!

Paul has more than 36 million on his YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter pages.

AnEsonGib is a member of The Sidemen video game team that also includes YouTube boxing alumni KSI. He has become popular as a FIFA player and has 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Jake Paul has 36 million followers through his social media channels Credit: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing USA

What is the complete fight card?

Three, yes, THREE, world title fights are in store on the stacked map in Miami.

Tevin Farmer defends his IBF super-featherweight title against Joseph Diaz, Demetrius Andrade puts his WBO middleweight title up for grabs against Luke Keeler, plus WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Demetrius Andrade vs Luke Keeler (WBO middleweight title)

Jake Paul (debut) versus AnEsonGib (debut)

Tevin Farmer vs Joseph Diaz (IBF super-featherweight title)

Daniel Roman vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev (WBA and IBF super-bantamweight titles)

Anthony Sims Jr. vs TBA (super middleweight)

Austin Williams vs TBA (middleweight)

Alexis Espino vs TBA (super middleweight)

Arthur Biyaslanov vs TBA (super lightweight)

Otha Jones III vs TBA (lightweight)

Avril Mathie vs TBA (bantam weight)

What did they say?

AnEsonGib: “After six months of bending over Jakey, the fight is finally declining.

“He had no choice of his opponent, I chose him. Since my last fight I have trained non-stop and January 30 in Miami, I will end the fight in a devastating way and my hand will be raised for his country, family and friends. Jake Paul will be my running, talking ad for the rest of his days. “

Jake Paul: “As part of boxing as an undefeated champion among my colleagues, it is my duty to set the bar as high as possible for others who want to cross over to the sport.

“This is more than a fight for me, it is an opportunity to show the world that anyone with a dream, vision and the right work ethic can overcome adversity and shine on the brightest stage. This competition has deep roots; it is a fight for the honor of my brother, my pride and especially my loyal fans who are among the best in the world.

“This is the American dream. On Thursday, January 30, on DAZN, my opponent’s 15 minutes of fame change into 10 seconds of counting stars while lying unconscious on the canvas.”

Eddie Hearn: “January 30th in Miami just got a whole lot bigger.

“After the huge success of KSI versus Logan Paul 2, which broke broadcast numbers worldwide and was also nominated as Ring Magazine ‘Event of the Year’, I am delighted to add Jake Paul vs Gib to our World Championship triple header at Super Bowl weekend in Miami, live on DAZN.

“Since the last event, people have been sliding into my DMs from all over the world to fight this fight.”