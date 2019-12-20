Loading...

LONDON – British lawmakers gave preliminary approval Friday to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill, clearing the way for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union next month.

The House of Commons voted 358-234 in favor of the Draft Retirement Law.

It will receive more scrutiny and possible amendments next month, and must also be approved by the upper house of Parliament, the House of Lords. But Johnson's dominant conservative majority in Parliament means that it is almost certain to become law in January. Britain will leave the EU on January 31.

Johnson said Friday that passing the bill would put an end to the "aggression and anguish" that has consumed the country since he voted in 2016 to leave the EU. Opponents argue that leaving the EU will only cause more uncertainty about Britain's future trade relations with the bloc.

Friday's vote was a moment of triumph for Johnson, who won a dominant parliamentary majority in the general elections last week with the promise of ending more than three years of political stalemate and taking Britain out of the European Union on January 31.

The departure of the United Kingdom will open a new phase of Brexit, as Great Britain and the EU are quick to establish new relations for trade, security and the reception of other areas by the end of 2020.

Johnson, however, painted Friday's vote as a closing moment. Opening the debate on the bill, he said, optimistically, that after January 31, "Brexit will end, it will end."

"The sad story of the last 3 and a half years will have come to an end and we can move forward together," he said.

"This is a time when we follow and discard the old labels of" going out "and" staying, "Johnson added. "Now is the time to act together as a revitalized nation."

Britain voted shortly to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum. But previous attempts by Johnson and his predecessor, Theresa May, to approve an agreement on Brexit through the UK Parliament failed when lawmakers opposed the sections of the agreement and demanded greater participation in the process. Johnson's electoral victory finally gives him the power to get his way.

"The election has produced a result: we will leave the EU at the end of January," said pro-EU liberal Democratic lawmaker Wera Hobhouse. "The battle to stop Brexit is over."

The bill commits Britain to leave the EU on January 31 and conclude trade talks with the bloc by the end of 2020. Trade experts and EU officials say that achieving a free trade agreement within 11 months will be a fight, but Johnson insists he won Don't accept any more delays. The Brexit bill has been modified to prevent ministers from agreeing to extend the transition period with the EU.

That has triggered alarms among companies, which fear that it means the country will face Brexit "without agreement" in early 2021. Economists say that would disrupt trade with the EU, Britain's largest trading partner, and would sink to the United Kingdom. in recession

Johnson said Friday that he hoped to achieve a "deep, special and democratically responsible partnership with those nations that we are proud to call our closest friends" before the Brexit deadline.

He said extending the transition period would only prolong Brexit "acrimony and anguish … a torture that looked like Lucy snatching Charlie Brown's football."

Despite everything that Johnson talked about "finishing Brexit" on January 31, the details of Britain's negotiating position, and even who will lead the trade talks, remain unknown.

Armed with its 80-seat majority in the 650-seat House of Commons, Johnson has removed parts of the Brexit bill that gave legislators a role in negotiating a future trade agreement with the EU and required ministers to provide regular updates to Parliament. The clauses were added earlier this year in an attempt to win the support of opposition legislators to the Brexit bill, an endorsement that Johnson no longer needs.

A promise that workers' rights will not be eroded after Brexit has also been removed from the law, although the conservative government says it will enshrine labor rights in separate legislation.

Opposition Labor Party legislator Hilary Benn said Johnson's bill was "a bet with the economy of our nation."

"If it fails, the cliff edge of a Brexit without agreement becomes only 12 months," he said.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said his 203 lawmakers would oppose the Brexit bill because of "the reckless direction in which the government and the prime minister are determined to take our country."

"There is a better and fairer way for this country to leave the European Union," he said.

Even without opposition votes, the bill is expected to complete its approval by Parliament in January, in time for Britain to leave the 28-nation bloc on January 31.

The divorce agreement must also be ratified by the European Parliament. The Vice President of the European Parliament, Pedro Silva Pereira, said authorities expect that to happen before January 29.

Very little will change immediately after Brexit. Britain will continue to be a member of the EU in everything but the name during the 11-month transition period ending in December 2020.