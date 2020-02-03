UK ends early release of terrorist offenders after stabbing

LONDON (AP) – The British government said Monday that it will introduce emergency legislation to prevent people convicted of terrorist crimes from being released after serving half of their sentence, following two attacks in London by recently released perpetrators.

The announcement came the day after an Islamic extremist who was recently released from prison injured two people in South London, despite being under police surveillance. Sudesh Amman, 20, tied to a fake bomb and stabbed two people in a busy street before he was shot by the police.

“The horrific incident of yesterday makes it clear that action must be taken immediately,” Justice Minister Robert Buckland told lawmakers. “We will therefore introduce emergency legislation to put an end to the release of terrorist offenders who have served half of their sentence without checking or review.”

He said terrorist convicts should serve at least two-thirds of their sentences and should not be released before the end of their full term, unless the Parole Board agreed.

Buckland said the new rules would apply to people currently serving sentences and to those convicted in the future. More than 70 people convicted of terrorist crimes have been released in Britain after their stay in prison and more than 200 others are currently in prison.

After Sunday’s attack and an attack on November 29 that killed two people near London Bridge in central London, the government vowed to impose longer sentences for terror crimes and revised the conditions under which perpetrators are reintroduced into the community released.

“This is a liberal country, it’s a tolerant country,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “But I think the idea of ​​automatic early release for people who clearly continue to pose a threat to the public has come to the end of his useful life.”

He said it is difficult to apply new laws retroactively to the cohort of people currently in the system. He added that de-radicalization of people is “a very, very difficult thing to do” and that he was concerned about the way in which convicted terrorists are treated in prison.

“Hold them en bloc in one group and try to keep them together, because it avoids them to pass on or spread the virus of their beliefs to others in prisons or do you try to stop them again infect? ‘he said.

Amman was convicted in 2018 of publishing graphic terrorist videos online and had stock instructions on how to make bombs and knife attacks.

He was sentenced to three years and four months. Taking into account the time after his arrest, he was released a week ago, Buckland said.

The police continued Monday to look for a hostel near the attack site where Amman had stayed, and also invaded another building outside of London.

Officers had followed Amman at the time of Sunday’s attack, police said, but were unable to divert bloodshed in the commercial and residential district of London in Streatham, where Amman was outside a large pharmacy on a busy shopping afternoon hit.

The intelligence think tank SITE reported that the Islamic State group claimed that the attack in South London had been committed by one of its “hunters.”

IS has been responsible for deadly attacks in Europe in recent years, but also has a track record of claiming attacks as its own, often without evidence to prove it. In some cases, the attacks appeared to have been carried out by perpetrators with no known links to the extremist group.

The London attack recalled a striking strike in November by another man who had been in prison for terrorist crimes. Two people were killed in that attack.

Counter-terrorism officials have warned of the threat from militants, unless the government links prison sentences to effective radicalization programs.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan of the Labor party of the opposition, said the Sunday attack was clearly to be expected after the London Bridge murders.

“One of the questions I have for the government is what do we do about those 70 people who have been released from prison?”, He asked.

Ian Acheson, who led an independent assessment of Islamic extremism in the criminal justice system, told the BBC that the risk management system was “broken”.

“We will have to accept that we have to be much more skeptical and robust in dealing with the risk of damage,” he said. “Perhaps we should accept that there are certain people who are so dangerous that they have to be kept in prison indefinitely.”

The former head of British anti-terrorism surveillance, Mark Rowley, told the BBC that it was logical to give convicted militants indefinite prison sentences.

Rowley said, unless the current law was changed: “police and security services will have many, many more things to which they give priority.”

Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed to this story.